AI sparks privacy concerns as Apple and Microsoft face backlash over new features

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to integrate into daily life, with advancements ranging from voice assistants to smart appliances. However, the advancement of AI technology has raised concerns about privacy and data protection in recent years.

Recently, Apple introduced new AI features on its iPhones, and Elon Musk condemned this by referring to it as an “unacceptable security breach.” This has sparked debates on the use of AI features in smartphones and the question of privacy. Likewise, Microsoft faced backlash over the recently disclosed feature that takes pictures of the user’s laptop regularly.

Addressing privacy concerns as AI integrates into daily life

The recent events with Apple and Microsoft, coupled with the fast pace at which AI systems are being integrated into homes and personal accessories have brought back the issue of how data is collected and used. According to Vonny Gamot, the head of EMEA at cybersecurity firm McAfee, the focus should be on trust in technology.

“Technology is great. You need to trust the technology, right?” She says equating technology to other colossal feats, such as sending people to space. She notes that AI can be used by fraudsters to design scams or collect information without permission.

This concern is not limited to scammers but also includes advertisers and corporations who use AI to collect and analyze the clients’ data for various aims, such as selling goods and services.

Implementing steps to safeguard personal data

To protect personal information, there are several steps that can be taken by individuals. According to Gamot, users should be wary of their phone settings, especially the app permissions. “Go to your settings and click ‘mic’ and see all the apps that are using the mic. Why does your map need a mic? You don’t need that,” she explains.

It is essential to check app permissions when it comes to camera, microphone, files, and location. Gamot pointed out that even a short recording is sufficient for malicious individuals to mimic a person’s voice.

Another important action is to read the terms and conditions stated before agreeing to them. Conor McCaffrey from Securiti Sciences Limited also underlines the necessity to know what data an organization stores and how it utilizes it. He also warns people against just clicking ‘I agree’ on cookies and other similar pop-ups and instead set their permissions to ensure their data is safe.

When posting pictures on websites, individuals should be alerted that they may be surrendering ownership of their photos. It is advisable to check what one is agreeing to in order to prevent the sharing of information that one may not intend to.

Corporations monetize user data as a business model

Thus, Gamot again informs users that data gathering is a business model for many corporations. “When signing up to a website or service, consider how much information you actually should need to give,” she says. Some details like the address to which delivery is to be done are important but some other details may not be required.

Another important factor is the decision of whether an application is worth the risk of data privacy. Free apps and especially games are known to gather a lot of information about the users. McCaffrey warns against downloading random apps because while they may be fun, they are usually only free in exchange for users’ information.

Cryptopolitan Reporting by Brenda Kanana