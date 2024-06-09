World’s first AI pageant recognizes virtual influencers for beauty and impact

Artificial intelligence (AI) models are now vying for a crown in the inaugural “Miss AI” pageant. This new competition, organized by the UK’s FanVue, is a modern take on the beauty pageants as participants are all digital. These AI-generated models are based on social media, particularly Instagram. They appear in highly realistic visuals and animations and demonstrate a combination of ready-made and custom AI solutions.

“What the awards have done is uncover creators none of us were aware of, and that’s the beauty of the AI creator space: It’s enabling creative people to enter the creator economy with their AI-generated creations without having to be the face themselves.” FanVue co-founder Will Monange

Digital contestants showcasing personalities and causes

The Miss AI pageant has introduced a new concept in the beauty contest with its new format. These contestants are not only virtual, but they also have their personalities, and they support causes on their social media pages.

For example, Kenza Layli, an AI model from Morocco, said she was happy to be nominated in Arabic, especially since she was only a finalist five months after being created. However, these AI competitors are real, and they fight for real prizes. The winner will be awarded $5,000 cash, PR, and mentorship from FanVue. This is the first of the “FanVue World AI Creator Awards” that seeks to unleash the creativity of the AI community.

Conforming to traditional beauty standards sparks debate

While Miss AI is a positive step in the use of AI technology in beauty pageants, it has not been without the controversies that have surrounded traditional beauty pageants. This has raised questions about how AI can challenge these traditional norms and practices. According to Miss AI judge Sally-Ann Fawcett, the focus should be shifted from the physical appearance of these AI models.

The pageant organizers and judges acknowledge that this is the first competition and that more diversity should be encouraged in the following editions. Fawcett wants AI models of different genders, sizes, ages, and even those with imperfections to be included in the beauty pageants.

“I would like to see somebody of a different gender, somebody larger, somebody older, somebody with flaws, There’s such a big scope. But I think because it’s the first year, everyone’s adhering to that typical stereotype of beauty. Because they are all beautiful, I want somebody that I would be proud to say is an AI ambassador and role model giving out brilliant and inspiring messages, rather than just saying, ‘hello, I’m really hot!’ Fawcett

Additionally, new AI influencers are becoming popular as a cheaper and more versatile form of human influencers. They can be developed for any situation or marketing strategy, giving almost endless creative options.

A popular example is Seren Ay, an AI model developed by a team in Turkey. She has recently been signed as a brand ambassador for a jewelry e-commerce company. She has brought a lot of traffic and sales to the company, proving that AI influencers are very valuable for business.

“With the AI, there’s no limit, and you can just do whatever you want. Like, if you want to just do something on the moon or on the sun, whatever you want, you can just do it — all with your imagination.” Mohammad Talha Saray, a member of the team in Ankara

According to recent research, human influencers earn more than AI models, but AI models are slowly but surely gaining ground and may be the main players in the future.

