A new Senate report warns that artificial intelligence could displace nearly 100 million U.S. jobs within the next ten years, prompting Democrats to call for a “robot tax” on companies that replace human workers with machines.

Sen. Bernie Sanders led Democratic staffers on the Senate HELP Committee to study 20 major job sectors and found that AI or robots could replace more than half of the jobs in 15 of them.

Democrats want a robot tax to protect workers

Democrats are worried that automation will cause millions of people to lose their jobs and want to slow it down by making companies pay a “robot tax” when they replace human workers with machines, robots, or AI.

Sanders and his team on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee state that the money the government collects from these taxes will be used to assist individuals who lose their jobs. Sanders said it’s a way of making sure companies don’t make huge profits while leaving regular workers without help or support.

Business leaders also want companies to be accountable for what happens when machines take over jobs. Microsoft founder Bill Gates has even stated that companies that generate profits by replacing workers with AI or robots should contribute to addressing the issues that automation creates.

Democrats warn that automation could make inequality worse, push many people out of the workforce, and create an economy where machines earn most of the money while ordinary workers lose their jobs.

AI threatens millions of jobs in multiple sectors

A new report from the United States Senate warns that approximately 3 million jobs in fast food and counter service are at risk, which accounts for nearly 89% of all workers in that field.

Millions of people will struggle to pay for everyday needs because they will lose their income, health benefits, and financial security. Families, communities, and the businesses they depend on will also feel the effects, and this will cause bigger economic problems if lawmakers don’t prepare the people for a future where machines do more of the work that people used to do.

People in higher-paying or office-based jobs are also at risk, as the report indicated that 80% of current positions in customer service, freight and material moving, and office jobs, such as executive assistants, could be eliminated.

Workers may need to acquire new skills, transition into a different career, or shift into a new industry to continue earning a living. The report recommends that lawmakers provide training, education, and financial support to prepare individuals for the significant changes that will result from the increasing adoption of automation in industries and workplaces.

The study was partly informed by answers from AI systems like ChatGPT and suggests that automation will also spread rapidly into jobs that require interacting with customers, organizing information, scheduling, managing offices, and even performing complex tasks.



The impact of AI will reach almost all parts of the economy and affect millions of workers in both low-wage and higher-paying positions if government leaders do not take immediate action.

Sanders has called this situation “an economic crossroads” because lawmakers will influence the future of work for years to come. Millions of Americans could face long-term unemployment or underemployment, and the economy could become more focused on machines and profits than on people.

