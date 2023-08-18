AI-Driven Tech Stocks Set for Explosive Growth

TL;DR Breakdown

In technology investments, AI-driven tech stocks has emerged as the shining star, captivating the attention of investors and industry leaders alike. This trend, sparked by OpenAI’s unveiling of ChatGPT in November, has set off a chain reaction of interest, with companies clamoring to display their AI prowess. J.P. Morgan analyst Alexei Gogolev, a keen observer of this phenomenon, offers insights and recommendations on tech stocks poised to reap the benefits of the ongoing AI revolution.

Alkami Technology: empowering banking through AI innovation

In the domain of digital banking solutions, Alkami Technology stands as a noteworthy contender. Since its inception in 2009, the company has steadily cultivated its cloud-based offerings, enhancing the digital banking experience for institutions across the U.S. market. Alkami’s versatile products cater to a spectrum of banking needs, spanning from retail services to business and commercial financial solutions.

The crux of Alkami’s advantage lies in its strategic use of AI to manage and analyze large-scale data, a cornerstone for effective AI implementation. This proficiency is underscored by the recent launch of the Engagement AI Model. A pioneering venture in the industry, this model leverages AI and machine learning, bolstered by Alkami’s proprietary Key Lifestyle Indicators, to identify customer behaviors that foster account retention – a critical factor for banks aiming to enhance customer engagement.

Financially, Alkami’s trajectory appears promising. Second-quarter financial results showcased a 30% YoY revenue increase, surging past estimates by a significant margin. Additionally, Alkami’s proactive approach in integrating AI into its products and operations caught the eye of J.P. Morgan’s Gogolev, positioning the company as a frontrunner among its peers.

Underpinned by AI-driven innovation and a customer-focused business model, Alkami finds itself among the leaders in the Financial Services sector, boasting a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes fraud protection and personalized user experiences.

Procore Technologies: revolutionizing construction through AI integration

Shifting gears to the construction industry, Procore Technologies is redefining the way stakeholders collaborate and coordinate. Their cloud-based construction management software platform facilitates seamless integration among builders, contractors, project managers, and property owners. This ecosystem is powered by AI-driven insights, equipping users with efficient workflows and data-driven decision-making.

With the global construction industry’s massive value exceeding $14 trillion, Procore is addressing a significant pain point – communication inefficiencies leading to over $500 billion in annual rework costs. By harnessing AI and construction intelligence, Procore’s platform aims to optimize efficiency, potentially unlocking productivity gains worth $1.6 trillion.

Procore’s successful integration of AI has not gone unnoticed. J.P. Morgan’s Gogolev lauds the company’s ability to leverage construction and workflow data to drive insights and enhance processes. The company’s strong financial performance, including a nearly 33% YoY revenue increase, underscores its potential as an industry leader.

Investment outlook and analyst recommendations

Gogolev’s assessment of both Alkami Technology and Procore Technologies is marked by optimism. His conviction in these companies’ AI-driven strategies and potential for growth is evident in his “Overweight” ratings and favorable price targets. For Alkami, Gogolev envisions a 25% one-year upside potential, while Procore boasts a projected 36% increase.

J.P. Morgan’s endorsement of these tech stocks is supported by market sentiment. Recent analyst reviews underscore a “Strong Buy” consensus view for Alkami, with its stock currently trading at $15.16 and an average price target of $21 – suggesting a potential upside of approximately 38% within the next year. Meanwhile, Procore garners a similar consensus rating, with a stock price of $62.26 and an average price target of $82.45, indicative of a 32% potential appreciation.

A promising future for AI-driven tech stocks

As the AI revolution gathers momentum, Alkami Technology and Procore Technologies stand as notable players, each harnessing AI to transform their respective industries. Alkami’s strides in digital banking, coupled with its innovative use of AI for account retention, position it for growth and recognition among financial institutions. Procore’s AI-powered construction intelligence promises to reshape an industry fraught with inefficiencies, offering a substantial potential for productivity gains.

With J.P. Morgan’s insightful recommendations backing them, these tech stocks exemplify the potential of AI-driven innovation, underlining their position as leaders in the ever-evolving landscape of technology investments.