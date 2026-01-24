AI deepfakes threaten Nepal’s upcoming march 5th election

In front of the nation’s impending snap election on March 5, a fake movie featuring three prominent politicians from Nepal has revealed how AI is being used as a weapon.

The video, which was entirely computer-generated, depicted former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, former head of the electricity sector Kulman Ghising, and leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party Rabi Lamichhane walking together.

Many people thought a new political alliance was emerging when the video went viral on the internet. However, because the entire encounter was computer-generated, the three politicians never really met.

Audio forgeries spread through social networks

The fake video represents just one example of AI-manufactured content now saturating Nepal’s digital spaces as the vote approaches. The election takes place merely six months after violent demonstrations led by young people demanding an end to corruption. Those protests forced out then-prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli and left the nation’s political system in turmoil.

Digital forgeries targeting well-known individuals have flourished as a result of this crisis of confidence. The Rastriya Swatantra Party’s vice president, Swarnim Wagle, has filed a complaint with the Nepal Police Cyber Bureau. A phony audio tape was made to give the impression that he had a discussion with the prime minister of India, which never took place.

These audio fakes pose unique risks in Nepal, as demonstrated by Poynter’s fact-checking efforts. Voice messages travel quickly through family chat groups and social media, often reaching receivers who are unable to confirm their legitimacy. The unreliability of tools used to identify altered audio means that ordinary people have limited means of distinguishing between falsehoods and the truth.

Attempts by the government to control the issue have frequently made matters worse. Due to their failure to register with regulators, Facebook, X, and YouTube were blocked by authorities during the demonstrations in September.

The ban triggered more violence instead of calming tensions. Reuters documented at least 77 deaths and thousands of injuries during the chaos that followed. Officials eventually lifted the restrictions, but the incident showed why heavy-handed blocking doesn’t work. False information simply moved to harder-to-monitor channels.

Nepal’s Election Commission has tried addressing these challenges through policy. Their 2021 “Policy on the use of social media in Electoral Management” set initial guidelines. A new draft code of conduct for the upcoming vote specifically bans false information and fake accounts intended to sway voters.

However, specialists warn that these rules need immediate updates for the age of generative AI. Questions remain unanswered: What exactly constitutes synthetic media? Should campaigns disclose content created with AI assistance? Who is held accountable when fake information spreads?

Experts call for a coordinated response

Without perfect regulations in place, specialists and monitoring groups are pushing for broader solutions. Poynter and similar media organizations recommend several steps: news organizations and fact-checkers should investigate every viral video like a crime, tracing its origin and demonstrating how they verified it.

Political parties and candidates should promise not to use deepfakes and clearly label any AI-created material. Social media companies should establish quick-response teams familiar with Nepal’s languages and politics. Regular citizens should take a “ten-second triage” approach, stopping, checking, and confirming before they share shocking claims.

The Nepal Police Cyber Bureau is already preparing for more advanced attacks on the technical side. SP Ray, an official with the bureau, said, “AI is getting bigger and being used in more ways. Soon we may see crimes and cyberattacks that AI makes easier.”

Ray also noted the technology’s relative newness might provide some breathing room. He believes AI tech is still in its infancy and is just being adopted by the public, so it may take a little longer to use it as a tool of destruction.

“We are well-equipped to fight these crimes and threats, and we should be,” Ray said. He added reassurance: “Nepal Police can look into any action. The only thing that will take time to look into is attacks from foreign soil.“

