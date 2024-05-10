AI Coins Boom Ignites With the News of the OpenAI Search Engine Launch

Semiconductor makers’ stock gains are still fueling the AI coins rally, as Nvidia’s first quarter’s earnings report is due on May 22, but here comes another catalyst to supercharge the bullish momentum, and the prices of these AI-based blockchain native tokens can keep improving.

OpenAI search engine news impact

ChatGPT’s parent company, OpenAI, is said to bring a rival against the search giant Google supposedly on Monday, May 13, Reuters has reported, citing unnamed sources who are familiar with the things happening around OpenAI.

The search tool will be an artificial intelligence-powered full-fledged search engine, according to the news provider’s report, which will put OpenAI in direct competition with Google, which is already feeling the heat.

Google’s share in the US market fell 4% in April when Bing and Yahoo searched, but the concerning point for Google is that it is the largest chunk of market share lost since 2009.

Search engines share in the US market. Source: Statcounter.

Though the release date is not yet fixed and can change, as it was rumored to launch on May 9, that was yesterday as the market was speculating it from Sam Altman CEOs talk at Stanford University.

AI coins, RNDR, AKT, and WLD report higher gains

In February, we already saw AI coins rallying on Sora, a ChatGPT video generation product, which was also a breakthrough in the AI offerings of OpenAI. Now the OpenAI search is also highly bullish news among the innovations happening in the AI industry that are considered catalysts by market experts for AI coins.

RNDR 1 day price chart. source: Tradingview.

AKT 1 day price chart. source: Tradingview.

And the biggest gainers so far seem to be Render (RNDR), with 39% gains over the past week, and Akash Network (AKT), with 37% gains over the past seven days and a whopping 23% in the last 24 hours only.

Worldcoin (WLD) is also showing some promising results, with more than 24% gains over the week, which have occurred due to the progress in the AI field and the growth trend of meme coins, whose market cap has reached $52 billion with a 5% growth rate.

The trend that was expected to ignite with Bitcoin’s halving has also leveraged Nvidia’s expected high earnings report, and now the new catalyst OpenAI search is also fueling the trend, and some of the AI coins are expected to gain 100% of their value according to market speculations as the sector’s market capitalization has almost reached $39 billion, which equals 8% growth, beating that of meme coins.