AI and Automation Predictions for 2024: IDC’s FutureScape Report

The world of artificial intelligence and automation is on the brink of transformative changes as we approach 2024. With investments in generative AI surging and the rise of technologies like OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 series, the International Data Corporation (IDC) has unveiled its top 10 predictions for the AI and automation landscape. In a recent FutureScape webinar, Ritu Jyoti, the group vice president of Worldwide Artificial Intelligence and Automation Market Research and Advisory Services at IDC, discussed the upcoming trends that will shape the industry.

GenAI’s impact and risks

The first prediction from IDC highlights the dual nature of Generative AI (GenAI). While it promises accelerated efficiency, it also poses catastrophic risks. To mitigate these risks, cloud and software platform providers are expected to bundle GenAI safety and governance packages with their primary services, adding value and differentiation to their offerings.

Diverse regulatory landscape

As AI continues to proliferate, diverse regulatory requirements will emerge across regions and countries. This variability in regulations will result in organizations adopting phased approaches to AI rollouts, ultimately extending the time required to realize value from AI implementations.

Conversation as the standard UI

IDC’s third prediction suggests that conversation is set to become the standard user interface (UI) for both enterprise and consumer applications. Conversational AI interfaces are poised to have a significant impact on customer engagement, sales, marketing, and even IT help desks.

Shifting focus to outcomes

The fourth prediction indicates a shift in focus from technology-centric to outcome-centric approaches in automation projects. Project sponsors now demand tangible proof of value delivered for their investments, measured by Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) aligned with business and financial outcomes.

GenAI automating software quality

GenAI is expected to revolutionize software testing, enabling vendors to automate a significant portion of tests, reducing manual efforts, and improving test coverage. This transformation is set to enhance code quality in the software development process.

GenAI and application modernization

IDC predicts that increased utilization of AI in application modernization IT services will streamline efficiency, speed up service delivery, and boost IT service margins, marking a significant transformation in this sector.

AI-powered knowledge discovery

The latest advances in generative AI have sparked a surge in demand for capabilities like natural language question answering and conversational search. These technologies are expected to support self-service knowledge discovery.

Monetizing GenAI

While technology provides an advantage, it’s the business model that will help businesses monetize generative AI and gain a competitive edge. By 2024, IDC anticipates that 33% of G2000 companies will leverage innovative business models to double their GenAI monetization potential.

## AGI on the Horizon

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is on the horizon, with multiple groups actively working towards its development. IDC predicts that by 2028, companies will be experimenting with AGI systems, heralding transformative changes across industries, from the labor market to our understanding of intelligence and creativity.

Changing chip priorities

Finally, IDC’s tenth prediction suggests that until AI workloads that require offloading tasks from server processors to accelerators standardize on algorithms and software stacks tuned to server processors, the purchase of accelerators like GPUs, FPGAs, and AI ASICs will continue to impact the sale of server processors (CPUs).

These predictions from IDC paint a vivid picture of the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence and automation in 2024 and beyond. With GenAI at the forefront of innovation, businesses will need to navigate regulatory landscapes, adopt conversational UIs, and focus on outcomes to thrive in this digital-first world. As AGI looms on the horizon, the implications for society, labor markets, and creativity are profound, making it a focal point for the years to come. Additionally, the shift in chip priorities underscores the need for technological adaptation to maximize the potential of AI and automation.

The world is at the cusp of an AI and automation revolution, and IDC’s predictions provide valuable insights for businesses and organizations looking to harness the full potential of these technologies. As the industry continues to evolve, staying informed and adaptable will be crucial for those seeking to remain competitive in the AI-driven future.