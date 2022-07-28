Aave price analysis: AAVE/USD attains bullish momentum at $93.01

Aave price analysis reveals that the price is up again today as bullish momentum continues to inflate the market. The AAVE/USD has increased by 11.83 percent since yesterday, with the market rising from $86.75 to its current value of $93.01.The price is currently facing resistance at the $96.10 level, with the bulls struggling to break above this level. However, the market has found support at the $81.24 level, with the bulls managing to push the price back up after it dipped below this level.

The digital asset is now trading above the $90 level, with the bulls looking to continue pushing the price higher in the near term. The 24-hour trading volume for the asset is $334 million, and the market has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion.

Aave price analysis on a 1-day price chart: Price levels up to $93.01, bulls manage to penetrate

The Daily chart for Aave reveals that the market has been on a strong uptrend for the last 24 hours. The market hit a high of $93.01 earlier today before facing some selling pressure that pushed the price down to its current level. The bulls have managed to push the price back up above the $90 level, with the market now trading close to its all-time high of $96.10.

AAVE/USD 1-day price chart, source: TradingView

The RSI for the market is currently at 77.94, which indicates that the market is overbought at the moment. The MACD for the AAVE/USD pair is currently in bullish territory, with the 24-hour EMA (blue line) trading above the 26-hour EMA (red line).

AAVE/USD 4-hour price analysis: AAVE price support is present at $81.24

Aave price analysis reveals that the market is trading in an uptrend, with the bulls managing to push the price higher after each dip. The market hit a high of $93.01 earlier today before facing some selling pressure that pushed the price down to its current level. The bears are currently attempting to push the price down to the $81.24 support level, but the bulls are likely to defend this level in the near term.

AAVE/USD 4-hour price chart, source: TradingView

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is above the zero line, which indicates that the market is in bullish territory. The Relative Strength Index is above the 70 level, which indicates that the market is overbought at the moment. EMA’s are bullish, with the 26-hour EMA trading above the 50-hour EMA.

Aave price analysis conclusion

To, Conclude, Aave price analysis is up today as the bull’s management pushed the market higher in spite of some selling pressure at higher levels. The market is looking to retest the $96.10 resistance level in the near term, but the bulls will need to gather more strength in order to break above this level. The Aave price is up today as the bull’s management pushed the market higher in spite of some selling pressure at higher levels the market is looking to retest the $96 mark.

