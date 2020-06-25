Since coronavirus pandemic has been ravaging the globe, there has been a surge in scams and hacks in the tech world. The most recent hack is the one where data of over 80,0000 Telegram users’ of the instant messaging app in millions where uploaded on the dark web.

According to a Russian website kod.ru, the instant messaging platform was confirmed to have been breached after a database of users’ data was seen on the dark web.

Hackers manipulate import feature to breach Telegram users data

Reportedly, the hackers managed to steal Telegram users data using the data import feature or the messaging app. The database uploaded on the dark web is said to contain information on millions of users, with data sets including phone numbers, Telegram users’ IDs, and more.

The size of the leaked data is around 900 megabytes,s as how the data got on the dark web remains a mystery.

The Russian website reports that Telegram has acknowledged the breach pointing out that the hackers broke into the system with the import feature and a loophole in the registration module. Telegram also notes that most of the leaked data are outdated ones, as 80 percent of these data were collected before June last year, with 60 percent of them now invalid.

Telegram data breach happens only to be the most recent hacks since the pandemic was declared. Cybercriminals have been up on their game during the pandemic, with top firms being attacked the most.

A surge in data breach

As mentioned earlier, there’s been a rise in hack and cybercrime in the last few weeks. These hacks leave firms at the mercy of criminals who are always happy to sell them on the dark web.

Reportedly, only some weeks back, a popular hacker published three databases on the forum, all containing the information on users of three large crypto wallet manufacturers Ledger, Trezor, and KeepKey. A cyber monitoring site spotted the breach. The said hacker uploaded Telegram users data of over 75,000 with their names, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses.