7 New Cryptocurrencies That Could Explode This July

The crypto market is buzzing as we head into July.

From exciting new meme coins to groundbreaking Learn-to-Earn protocols, there’s no shortage of potential breakout stars on the horizon.

In this article, we’ll dive into seven new cryptocurrencies that could be set for explosive growth in July.

1. Pepe Unchained (PEPU)

Topping our list of new cryptos that could explode is Pepe Unchained (PEPU).

Pepe Unchained’s key feature is its layer-2 network explicitly built for meme coins.

Think of it like an express lane for joke tokens, promising lightning-quick transactions and low fees.

With layer-2s like Base seeing enormous growth this year, Pepe Unchained’s timing couldn’t be better.

The project has already raised over $1.5 million in presale – showing there’s a real appetite for its in-development network.

Add in some high staking rewards – estimated at 1,122% per year – and you’ve got a recipe for a potential price explosion.

So, if Pepe Unchained’s team can deliver on their promises, PEPU might just be a must-watch meme coin in the weeks ahead.

2. LayerZero (ZRO)

Next is LayerZero (ZRO), a protocol enabling easy communication between blockchains.

Imagine a world where an Ethereum dApp can chat effortlessly with a Solana smart contract – that’s what LayerZero brings to the table.

With its omnichain interoperability protocol, LayerZero is tackling one of crypto’s biggest headaches: siloed ecosystems.

And the ZRO token is the fuel that powers this cross-chain highway.

As the DeFi market continues to grow, LayerZero’s importance could skyrocket.

In addition, with the ZRO token priced at just $3.50, many investors see it as an undervalued gem with huge upside potential.

3. Blast (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) is looking to maximize efficiency with its layer-2 solution.

Think of it like Ethereum’s sidekick, processing transactions off-chain and then bundling them back to the mainnet.

However, Blast isn’t just about higher speeds – it’s also bringing passive income to the masses.

For example, investors holding ETH or stablecoins in their Blast wallet will earn yield.

Add in auto-rebasing, where investors’ balances automatically update to reflect their earnings, and you’ve got a recipe for serious DeFi appeal.

So, with Ethereum’s high fees still a pain point for many Web3 users, Blast’s features could see it rise in popularity – which is excellent news for BLAST’s price.

4. WienerAI (WAI)

WienerAI (WAI) is serving up a unique combo of meme coin fun and serious AI tech.

The main feature is its AI-powered trading bot, which can identify promising buy opportunities for crypto investors.

Not only that, but it can also execute trades – all with zero fees.

Unsurprisingly, WienerAI’s presale has been an instant success, given the buzz around AI-themed cryptos.

The presale has raised almost $7 million before the trading bot has even been released.

Right now, early investors can buy WAI tokens for just $0.000724 each.

And if this early momentum can be sustained, WienerAI could be another new crypto with explosive potential in July.

5. zkSync (ZK)

Next up on our list is zkSync (ZK).

Like Blast, zkSync is also looking to tackle Ethereum’s scalability woes – this time with zero-knowledge rollup technology.

zkSync bundles transactions off-chain, then presents a compact “proof of validity” to the mainnet.

The result is super-fast transactions and low fees without compromising on security.

Crucially, zySync has full EVM compatibility.

This means Ethereum-based dApps can easily make the leap to zkSync’s network.

Ultimately, with Ethereum’s growing pains still a hot topic, zkSync’s promise of scalability could see it (and its native ZK token) explode in July.

6. Biaoqing (BIAO)

Biaoqing (BIAO) is a new meme coin aiming to give PEPE and DOGE a run for their money.

BIAO brings Eastern culture to the crypto market with its cute panda-inspired token.

Launched last month, this Ethereum-based coin is already up 167% – and has clinched the top spot on CoinMarketCap’s trending cryptos list.

With no transaction taxes and a community-first approach, BIAO is positioning itself as a coin for the people.

Interestingly, it’s still only available on Uniswap and a handful of smaller CEXs.

If BIAO can get listed on some bigger exchanges, it could see a surge in trading volume – and potentially an explosion in price.

7. 99Bitcoins Token (99BTC)

Rounding off our list of new cryptocurrencies that could explode this July is 99Bitcoins Token (99BTC).

The developers are shaking up crypto education with their “Learn-to-Earn” model.

Imagine getting paid to study – that’s essentially what 99Bitcoins Token will offer.

Users earn 99BTC tokens by completing courses and passing quizzes, turning their crypto knowledge into digital cash.

Adding to 99Bitcoins Token’s appeal is the team’s plans to transition to the new BRC-20 token standard.

This plan, combined with the Learn-to-Earn excitement, has already helped the project raise over $2.3 million in presale.

And with a DEX listing planned once the presale ends, 99BTC could be another crypto worth keeping an eye on this month.