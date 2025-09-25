Best Crypto to Buy as Crypto Millionaires Boom 40% in 1 Year

A “watershed year” in the cryptocurrency market has dramatically increased the wealth of holders, with the number of people owning over $1 million in digital assets rising by 40%, according to a report by Henley & Partners.

The total number of crypto millionaires now stands at 241,700, fueled by Bitcoin’s price rally and the broader crypto industry’s growing valuation, which surpassed $3.3 trillion as of June 2025 – a 45% increase from a year earlier.

As the wealth of crypto holders grows, speculative investors are working to preempt where capital will shift next, knowing that positioning in these cryptos early could yield massive returns.

However, identifying such liquidity magnets isn’t easy. It requires careful consideration of market dynamics, including trends, upcoming events, and the current concentration of wealth. With that in mind, let’s look at three top choices that could be the best crypto to buy now.

The Crypto Millionaire Boom

More investors than ever are sitting on seven-figure portfolios thanks to Bitcoin’s rising price. Henley & Partners reports that the total number of crypto millionaires, which increased by 40% this year, was greatly boosted by Bitcoin millionaires, up 70% year-over-year to 145,100 holders.

“This significant growth coincides with a watershed year for institutional adoption,” Henley added.

The firm’s report also found that the number of crypto cent-millionaires – holders with over $100 million – is “rising sharply,” with a 38% increase to 450 this year. Meanwhile, the number of crypto billionaires has grown by 29% to 36.

Another interesting aspect is that the total crypto user count has increased by only 5% to 590 million, indicating that the capital influx is mainly benefiting long-term holders rather than new market participants.

As crypto investors become wealthier, there is now a major opportunity for projects to attract capital and grow rapidly. More liquidity and wealthy investors could help projects excel with far greater upside potential. With that in mind, let’s look at three cryptos potentially set for strong growth in the months ahead.

Maxi Doge

Institutional capital and ETF flows are the driving forces behind Bitcoin’s growth this year, and Dogecoin has just unlocked a similar tailwind with the launch of its first-ever spot ETF in the United States on Friday.

But compared to smaller meme coins, Dogecoin’s upside is heavily capped by its $36 billion valuation. That’s why Maxi Doge could be the best crypto to buy now – it’s a Dogecoin-themed meme coin on the Ethereum blockchain, riding the Dogecoin ETF momentum but with much more room for growth.

Maxi Doge is branded as Dogecoin’s younger cousin, a leverage trading degen who does pushups like they’re scrolls on social media. Think of Maxi like Dogecoin if it were designed in 2025, a time when meme culture is about going all in. The project also has real utilities, including staking, community competitions, and plans to integrate with futures trading platforms.

It’s currently in a presale, having raised $2.5 million so far, which shows strong support from early investors.

However, with Dogecoin ties and real-world utility, MAXI could be poised to surge much higher as crypto wealth trickles into smaller altcoins. Visit Maxi Doge.

BNB

BNB is the native utility coin of the Binance Smart Chain network. It’s one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in recent months, experiencing a steady uptrend since May and largely avoiding the intermittent corrections that have affected the broader market.

The project reached a new all-time high (ATH) this week, hitting $1,079, driven by rising on-chain activity and increased institutional interest.

Notably, the perpetual DEX Aster Exchange has launched its native token, ASTER, and Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and Mr. Beast were among its initial buyers. This triggered an on-chain frenzy, with the BSC’s total DEX volume nearly doubling compared to just one month earlier.

Additionally, Binance announced a partnership with Franklin Templeton to develop institutional-grade digital asset products just over a week ago, another factor driving BNB’s momentum.

Best Wallet Token

Although BNB is leading in the polls this week, there’s a possibility that momentum shifts elsewhere to a chain like Ethereum or Solana in the upcoming weeks. This underscores the risk of a fragmented blockchain landscape. Users must either spread liquidity thin across multiple options or make a single, high-stakes bet on one and hope it succeeds.

One solution is investing in projects with exposure to multiple ecosystems, such as Best Wallet Token, the utility coin of Best Wallet.

The project addresses blockchain fragmentation with a multi-chain crypto wallet supporting over 60 chains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB, XRP, Cardano, and Base.

Additionally, Best Wallet offers various dApps, like a presale aggregator, a staking aggregator, a futures trading platform, and even a crypto debit card. The BEST token provides additional benefits, including trading fee discounts, higher staking yields, governance rights, and access to exclusive promotions on partner projects.

With this innate utility, demand for BEST is expected to grow significantly. And currently, investors can snag BEST during the ongoing presale, which has already raised over $16 million. This indicates strong market interest and reaffirms its potential for gains. Visit Best Wallet Token.