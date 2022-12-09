6 projects Binance has partnered with in the last 30 days

Binance has been at the heart of the cryptocurrency ecosystem for several months. In 2022, the cryptocurrency exchange has followed a drastically different direction. In 2021, the exchange was subject to the whims of financial regulators. One year later, however, the exchange is at the forefront of the industry, having established unmatched standards for other exchanges. In the past 30 days, Binance has forged several strategic partnerships, such as:

Binance Labs X GoPlus Security

Most recently, Binance Labs, Binance’s venture capital, innovation, and incubation arm, announced that it led a private round II for GoPlus Security. GoPlus Security is the top provider of Web3 security infrastructure, protecting the majority of the largest blockchain networks with multidimensional risk detection to create a safer Web3 ecosystem.

GoPlus Security is the most significant security data supplier on 13 chains, with more than 2 million daily data requests. In addition, GoPlus Security intends to develop a security services marketplace by the end of 2022. Yi He, Co-Founder of Binance and Head of Binance Labs, made the following remark:

Security is foundational to the ever-growing Web3 ecosystem and community. By supporting consumer-facing solutions like Goplus Security, we hope to see how security services to end users can evolve and prosper. Yi He

With this funding, GoPlus Security will be able to improve security data further, create a marketplace for security services, and recruit top personnel to help establish a decentralized security platform.

BNB chain builder grant for Wen3- November

The BNB Chain Builder Grant program is committed to providing Web3 projects with concrete support so they can go to the next level of development. The cryptocurrency exchange allocates a monthly investment of up to $500,000 to companies with promising prospects.

This effort allows innovative teams and projects to transition to BNB Chain, the world’s largest smart contract blockchain based on transaction volume and daily active users in Web3.

In November, two decentralized applications were the talk of crypto because of their innovative products and capacity to generate community interest and enthusiasm. BNB Chain has pledged to provide financial assistance to Owl Protocol and Blockvision due to their remarkable progress.

Owl Protocol

Owl Protocol is developing open-source smart contract primitives, SDKs, APIs, and a no-code graphical user interface that will enable any artist, designer, or developer to create incredible new applications for Dynamic NFTs.

Their objective is to develop tools that make Dynamic NFTs (dNFT) accessible to everyone on any blockchain while adhering to existing standards and guaranteeing that everything remains decentralized so that NFT holders always retain ownership of their data.

Blockvision

BlockVision is an innovative multi-chain Node, Mempool, FT, NFT, and DeFi API provider and developer portal for real-time data retrieval. With exceptionally low latency and great availability, BlockVision simplifies Web3 development.

Blockvision enables developers to effortlessly acquire any on-chain data with lightning-fast response times and cost-effective performance. December grant applications are open.

Binance Labs X Ambit Finance

On December 2nd, Binance Labs contributed $4.5 million to Ambit Finance, a decentralized application that uses innovative structured financial products to increase the utility of BUSD and other select cryptocurrencies. Ambit will enable new use cases for BNB Chain users by creating a stablecoin based on BUSD that will deliver a sustained yield in all market conditions.

Binance Labs and Ambit will also collaborate on introducing future DeFi apps with an emphasis on innovation, security, and risk management, as well as partner with projects inside the BNB Chain ecosystem and beyond. Binance Labs Head and Co-Founder Yi He said:

Binance Labs is always into nurturing and investing in promising DeFi projects. We believe that there are solutions and teams to build products that can contribute to building a trustless DeFi industry even in a turbulent market. Yi He

Binance Labs Invests $4 Million in Ultimate Champions

Ultimate Champions is a Web3 sports game platform that will be built on the BNB Chain. Binance Labs has invested $4 million in Ultimate Champions. Ultimate Champions will use the funding to develop its games further, gain other sports agreements, and expand its community. Ultimate Champions will eventually be launched on the BNB Chain and placed on the Binance Fan Token Platform.

Ultimate Champions has also begun an exclusive agreement with EuroLeague, Europe’s premier professional basketball management firm, and will extend into fantasy basketball next year. This will enable players to enhance their fan experience and engage more closely with their favorite clubs. Co-Founder of Ultimate Champions Charlie Guillemot remarked:

Ultimate Champions’ ambition is to bring Web3 sports gaming to a wider audience with a fun, accessible, and free-to-play experience. We are extremely happy to innovate and expand the Web3 sports gaming ecosystem with Binance Labs. Also, we believe that BNB Chain can be the robust platform on which our game can flourish. Charlie Guillemot

Binance Labs X NGRAVE

Binance Labs has made a strategic investment in and will lead the upcoming Series A financing for NGRAVE. The entity is a blockchain and digital asset security provider specializing in user-friendly, maximum security solutions for crypto customers, including key creation and enhanced key recovery.

NGRAVE was founded in Belgium in 2018 and has developed a 3-tier security suite consisting of ZERO, the connectionless touch-screen hardware wallet, and LIQUID, the mobile app that connects users to the blockchain in real-time. From key generation to backup recovery, crypto investors now have access to an end-to-end, user-friendly self-custody solution.