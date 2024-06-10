5 New Meme Coins to Watch This Week

Meme coins have evolved from being complete joke tokens to powerful forces that influence the crypto market’s direction.

While some still dismiss them as a form of gambling, others see enormous potential in their viral nature.

In this article, we’ll explore five of the hottest new meme coins that could shake up the crypto market this week.

1. PlayDoge (PLAY)

First up is PlayDoge (PLAY) – a nostalgic meme coin hitting all the right notes in its presale phase.

PlayDoge has already raised over $3.5 million by combining the virality of Doge memes with play-to-earn (P2E) gaming.

The concept is a throwback to the ‘90s.

PlayDoge’s team is offering a mobile game where players nurture an 8-bit digital pet.

But here’s the twist – players who keep their pet happy will earn PLAY tokens as rewards.

It’s an exciting take on the P2E model that’s resonating big time.

Players have every incentive to keep playing since earning crypto (and ensuring their pet doesn’t run away) requires constant engagement.

And those who play regularly and earn PLAY tokens can then stake them for passive income.

With a SolidProof audit underpinning these features and a strong community already forming behind the project, PlayDoge is undoubtedly a new meme coin to watch this week.

2. Sealana (SEAL)

Solana’s meme coin scene is getting a fresh addition – and investors are going wild for it.

Sealana (SEAL) has already raised over $4 million in presale funding with its hilarious seal mascot that combines American patriotism with political satire.

It’s like a chunky version of the South Park “World of Warcraft” guy, but it features a seal instead.

And this combo of crude humor and meme potential has gone down a treat so far.

With just 15 days left in its presale, early investors have one last chance to buy SEAL tokens for just $0.022.

Once the presale ends, most Telegram community members expect Sealana to be launched on a Solana-based DEX, specifically Raydium.

Whether Sealana can sustain this mania beyond the presale remains to be seen.

But with other “pure” Solana meme coins, like Slothana, showing what’s possible, there’s plenty of room for SEAL to thrive.

3. Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)

Another new meme coin investors may wish to watch this week is Base Dawgz (DAWGZ).

Base Dawgz has had an incredible start to its presale and raised over $750,000 in just one week.

What’s turning heads is the token’s multi-chain ambition.

Although it will initially launch on the Base blockchain, DAWGZ will use protocols like Wormhole to enable cross-chain functionality.

This means holders can move their tokens between Base, Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and the BNB Chain.

And Base Dawgz’s team is encouraging community participation through a “Share-to-Earn” program.

Community members can earn DAWGZ tokens by creating viral memes and other content.

The formula has already worked, with more than 2,300 people following Base Dawgz’s Twitter page.

If this momentum can be sustained, Base Dawgz could be one to watch as a potential meme coin star.

4. WienerAI (WAI)

When it comes to bizarre crypto concepts, WienerAI (WAI) stands out.

This AI-powered joke coin has raised over $5.3 million during its ongoing presale.

The premise is intriguing: an advanced AI trading bot that helps users uncover hidden crypto market gems.

The bot will also instantly execute buy orders across several DEXs, all with zero fees.

It’s an ambitious use case – but one that WienerAI’s team is keen to pull off.

Prominent YouTube personalities are all over WienerAI, with ClayBro saying it could be “the next 10x meme coin.”

Fellow YouTuber Oscar Ramos also gave WAI a bullish review in a recent video.

So, with WAI tokens still on offer for just $0.000717 during the presale, this could be another new meme coin worth checking out.

5. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG)

Last but not least is DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG).

This dog-themed meme coin has taken the new Runes protocol by storm.

Airdropped to early Runestone Ordinals holders during Bitcoin’s recent halving event, DOG has already become the Runes network’s largest token and the 9th biggest meme coin overall.

Its rise has been incredible – over 72,000 holders and more than $48.6 million in trading volume in the past day.

All for a coin that doesn’t yet have a whitepaper or a roadmap.

But for DOG holders, that’s precisely why the token is so appealing.

This simple premise, combined with the continued demand for animal-based meme coins, positions DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON as another joke token worth monitoring.