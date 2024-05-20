5 New Crypto Listings to Watch This Week

New crypto tokens are hitting the market every week, giving investors plenty of buying opportunities to consider.

But which of these newcomers has what it takes to deliver market-beating gains?

In this article, we’ll discuss five new crypto listings that have the community buzzing with excitement.

1. Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE)

Kicking off our list of crypto listings to keep an eye on is Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE) – a project that has caught the attention of the meme coin community in a major way.

This multi-chain token puts a unique spin on the “doge” meme by allowing holders to move between different blockchain ecosystems.

These blockchains include Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, Base, Polygon, and BNB Chain.

In addition, Dogeverse’s team is encouraging long-term holding by offering staking rewards to all DOGEVERSE holders.

At the time of writing, these rewards are estimated at 54% per year.

This unique combination of cross-chain capabilities and passive income has led to over 18,000 people following Dogeverse’s Twitter page.

Not only that, but $15 million has been raised during the project’s ongoing presale.

Through this presale, early backers can buy DOGEVERSE tokens for just $0.00031 before they hit the open market.

And given the project’s revolutionary concept, the upcoming DEX debut is likely to be a must-watch event for meme coin investors.

2. Sealana (SEAL)

Next up we have Sealana (SEAL) – a Solana-based meme coin that’s been generating tremendous hype in recent weeks.

This project centers around a lazy seal mascot inspired by the iconic “World of Warcraft Guy” from South Park.

Despite its simple premise, Sealana has demonstrated serious traction in its ongoing presale.

Over $1.3 million has been raised so far, with investors able to make purchases using ETH, USDT, or a credit/debit card.

While it has no use case or utility, SEAL seems to have arrived in the market at the ideal time.

Tokens like PEPE and BONK have been surging this week – highlighting there’s still massive demand for “pure” meme coins.

If Sealana can tap into this viral energy when it lists on DEXs soon, then early investors could be in for a wild ride.

3. Mega Dice Token (DICE)

Another project that’s turning heads is Mega Dice Token (DICE) – the native utility token of the Solana-based Mega Dice crypto casino.

What makes DICE so enticing is its tokenomics setup, which is designed to integrate holders into the casino’s ecosystem.

DICE holders receive rewards based on the casino’s performance each day, essentially making them “partners” in the platform.

They can also earn staking rewards, take part in airdrops, and enjoy a lucrative referral program.

Holding DICE even unlocks perks like access to unique games and governance privileges.

With over 50,000 existing users wagering more than $50 million each month, Mega Dice already has an established presence in the growing GambleFi space.

And with $1 million in funding raised during the DICE presale already, the token is ready to make its mark when it launches later this year.

4. BeFi Labs (BEFI)

Bridging the worlds of Bitcoin and DeFi is BeFi Labs (BEFI) – a new platform for trading BRC-20 tokens with zero fees.

BeFi Labs has drawn attention thanks to its potential to onboard millions of Bitcoin enthusiasts into the world of DeFi through a wallet-integrated trading experience.

By removing the barriers of complex interfaces and high fees, BeFi Labs could lead to widespread adoption of BRC-20 assets in the coming years.

The project’s native token, BEFI, is crucial to this ecosystem.

BEFI is used for fee discounts and governance privileges, yet investors are also scooping it up to speculate on BeFi Labs’ growth.

With BEFI still sporting a market cap of under $4 million, it’s a small fish in a big pond right now – but it could have huge breakout potential if the development team achieves their strategic goals.

5. Creo Engine (CREO)

Rounding off our list of new crypto listings to watch is Creo Engine (CREO).

Creo Engine is an ambitious blockchain gaming platform promising high-quality Play-to-Earn experiences.

What sets Creo Engine apart from other gaming cryptos is its level of interoperability, allowing players to use their NFT assets across multiple games within its ecosystem.

This disruptive approach could finally solve the siloing issues that have long plagued crypto gaming.

CREO is the token that fuels this interoperable GameFi platform.

The token has several use cases, such as purchasing in-game items, earning staking rewards, and participating in governance voting.

With an in-house AAA studio already producing hit titles like Evermore Knights, Creo Engine looks primed to be a serious contender in the blockchain gaming world.