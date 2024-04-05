5 Meme Coins to Watch This April

Meme coins have been all the rage lately, with their unpredictable price swings generating life-changing gains for many.

While investing in meme coins is a gamble, some projects offer enormous potential for those willing to take a chance.

With that in mind, here are five meme coins that crypto fans may wish to keep an eye on in April.

1. Dogecoin20 (DOGE20)

Dogecoin20 (DOGE20) is one of the hottest new meme coins on the market right now.

Fresh off a presale that raised over $10 million, Dogecoin20 is gearing up for a major Uniswap listing on April 20.

DOGE20 has that classic Dogecoin vibe but with an added twist – a custom-built staking protocol.

Using this protocol, DOGE20 holders can stake their tokens and earn estimated annual yields of 58%.

Social media hype has ramped up ahead of Dogecoin20’s debut, with over 13,400 people now following the project on Twitter.

If the developers can ride this wave and check off the boxes on their roadmap, Dogecoin20 could be one to watch in the final weeks of April.

2. Slothana (SLOTH)

Slothana (SLOTH) is a meme coin resonating with everyone ready to ditch the 9-5 grind.

This Solana meme coin has been on a tear lately, raising $8.2 million during its presale and surpassing 11,400 followers on Twitter.

What’s more, Slothana is launching at the perfect time to capitalize on the Solana meme coin hype.

Like most low-cap meme coins, SLOTH has no clear use case and doesn’t feature a comprehensive roadmap.

Yet this hasn’t stopped previous success stories like dogwifhat (WIF) and Bonk (BONK) from exploding in value.

If SLOTH can tap into that same viral energy once it hits exchanges, it’ll definitely be one worth watching in the weeks ahead.

3. cat in a dogs world (MEW)

cat in a dogs world (MEW) is looking to challenge the dominance of dog-themed tokens in the meme coin world.

This Solana-based project celebrates the feline spirit, attracting meme coin traders looking for something different.

Despite some recent volatility, MEW still boasts a substantial market cap of $153 million, making it the 8th largest meme coin in the world.

MEOW is also up 93% in the past seven days – showcasing the speculative buzz it’s creating.

With its fun cat vibe and growing army of fans, MEW could be the one to finally dethrone all the top dog meme coins on Solana.

4. Brett (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) has emerged as the dominant meme coin on the Base network.

Inspired by the laid-back Brett character, this token quickly rose to popularity due to its ties to a well-known internet meme.

At the time of writing, BRETT is trading for $0.0723, which is a 20% rise from where it was last week.

More significantly, there are now over 56,000 BRETT holders globally, with more added by the day.

If BRETT can keep this hot streak going, and the Base network can experience its own meme coin explosion, this token could be primed for a fruitful April.

5. Snek (SNEK)

Rounding off our list of meme coins to watch this April is Snek (SNEK).

SNEK is a deflationary meme coin hosted on the Cardano network and aims to serve as a bridge for onboarding new users to the ecosystem.

While SNEK hasn’t experienced the same viral growth as its Solana-based counterparts, the token still regularly sees millions of dollars in daily spot trading volume.

On top of that, SNEK has been one of the few tokens to stay in the green over the past 24 hours.

As meme coin investors continue to look at non-Ethereum chains for the next breakout star, SNEK could be perfectly positioned for growth this month.