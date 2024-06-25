3 Crypto Airdrops To Watch This Week: Blast, Sealana, Ethena

Airdrops have proven to be an effective strategy to distribute cryptocurrency in 2024.

While providing lucrative rewards to community members, they can draw more eyeballs to a project and help grow its value.

It’s a win-win for everyone involved.

And with new projects arising daily, the airdrop season shows no signs of slowing down.

Let’s look at the three most promising airdrops to watch this week.

Blast

Blast is an Ethereum layer 2 network that offers a native yield for ETH and stablecoins.

It is currently rolling out an airdrop for its native governance token. The airdrop will occur in three weeks, and Blast has outlined the airdrop rules on its website.

The easiest way to access the airdrop is to collect “Points,” which are automatically assigned based on each user’s ETH/WETH/USDB balance on the network.

Moving back to the Blast L2 network, its documentation explains that users automatically receive yield from ETH staking and real-world asset (RWA) protocols.

By leveraging automated rebasing, staking, on-chain T bills, and gas revenue sharing, Blast raises the baseline yield for users on its network.

It has seen significant adoption recently, with its total value locked (TVL) jumping over 10x since 1 March.

Currently, Blast boasts a $1.7 billion TVL, which, according to DeFiLlama data, makes it the sixth most valuable blockchain.

Sealana

Sealana is a Solana-based meme coin that recently went multichain and launched on Ethereum and BNB Smart Chain.

It’s currently undergoing a presale, which ends today. Then, the token will be airdropped to investors and listed on exchanges.

Leaked information reveals the airdrop will occur on 27 June.

Sealana’s presale has garnered massive attention, raising over $5 million and recognition from prominent industry players.

For example, the 99Bitcoins YouTube channel dubbed it a “100x potential meme coin” in a video published to its 700K subscribers.

Sealana’s mascot is an overweight seal with a comedic spin on American patriotism.

The project has fared as a fan favorite, with over 12K followers on its X account.

There are just six hours left until the Sealana presale ends, leaving little time to enter the airdrop.

Ethena

Ethena is a decentralized finance (DeFi)-focused protocol on the Ethereum network.

Its main offering is USDe, a yield-generating stablecoin that currently provides a 10.1% APY.

USDe is a synthetic stablecoin, but it’s collateralized, and users can verify its collateral on the Ethena platform.

The protocol’s native governance and staking token, ENA, was airdropped to USDe holders in April.

However, the airdrop is rolling out across multiple rounds, and stage 2 is now live. Users can enter it by staking tokens on the Ethena website.

They can also deposit their restaked tokens in partner protocols like Zircuit to bolster their reward-earning potential.

Ethena recently announced new utilities for the ENA token via “generalized restaking modules” and the launch of restaking pools on Symbiotic.

These developments will bolster the yield-generating potential for ENA holders and provide economic security for the Ethena ecosystem.