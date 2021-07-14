TL;DR Breakdown

• 21Shares shows UK Bitcoin ETP in Germany becoming the first crypto project.

• The company announced its UK Bitcoin ETP in June.

Comdirect is showing a new perspective on crypto investments with its latest partnership with 21Shares. Both companies create a plan to allow trading in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and other high-value tokens. All decentralized currencies purchased will be sent to the Comdirect reserve account.

Cryptocurrencies are here to stay; even now, they can be used as savings among investors from Switzerland and Germany. The crypto stock exchange, Comdirect, announced the Spar project that allows buying tokens as a means of savings. With this new plan, the 3 million users Comdirect has will save and earn money with a passive investment in cryptocurrencies.

21Shares taps into a whole new cryptocurrency market

21Shares CEO Hany Rashwan reflects how the company tries to enter the crypto market. Rashwan even speculates this partnership with Comdirect will be advantageous for the users of the platform.

21Shares was the first crypto company to use ETP for Bitcoin with many guarantees and full backing. The company has been operating with ETP since 2019 and has worked successfully to date. For 2018 the company supported the SIX Swiss Exchange, with which it achieved its first ETP test.

The CEO of the crypto platform is eager to reach German user accounts. All investors in the country will buy their first Bitcoin or other tokens that catch their attention. This company would be the only one in the crypto market, so it is crucial for Germany and the rest of the world.

Project Star is supported by Commercial Development of the DACH area

The Director of Business Development supports the Bitcoin ETP project with Coimdirect at DACH. This plan with cryptocurrencies marks an achievement in crypto negotiations throughout Germany. Although cryptocurrencies had reached Germany, like other parts of the world, citizens did not have a good form of investment.

21Shares reaches Germany and is also present in other parts of the world, such as the United Kingdom. Despite crypto restrictions, the company launched the ETP for Bitcoin in the Europe region with Aquis Exchange. However, the ETP has not yet been released in the region and is expected to be announced next summer.

Curiously, the ETP linked to BTC is designed like ETFs, which will work centrally. Under this CCP scheme, traders in the UK will have exposure to the token with a regulatory landscape. However, citizens in the UK have adapted to regular crypto bans.

Weeks ago, the 21Shares company said merchants could have the Solana token for their ETP in Switzerland. The crypto promises to improve the performance of the token using a reward system for participation.