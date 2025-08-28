FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView

XRP Price Prediction 2026: Why XRP May Reach $5 But This Altcoin At $0.0987 Should Reach It First

2 mins read
793726

Contents

1. XRP Price Prediction: Will Ripple Hit $5 in 2026?
2. Remittix (RTX): A New Altcoin That Could Reach $5 First
3. When Execution Outpaces Expectation: Why Remittix Could Hit $5 Before XRP
Share link:

XRP price prediction models are painting an optimistic picture for 2026: some believe Ripple could hit $5, especially if Bitcoin rallies and regulatory clarity improves. Yet, there’s an emerging altcoin at about $0.0987 that may beat XRP to that milestone thanks to real-world utility and strategic execution.

This altcoin isn’t a meme or a retread, it’s built to solve global payment inefficiencies and already has whales piling in ahead of its beta wallet launch. As the crypto market matures, utility-first tokens may outperform even established players.

XRP Price Prediction: Will Ripple Hit $5 in 2026?

XRP price prediction shows that XRP could climb to $5 by mid-2026 if a Spot ETF is approved and institutional inflows return in earnest. This price target is now becoming a mainstream expectation among bullish forecasters.

Other XRP price predictions echo this optimism, with prices between $5 to $7 seen as plausible if regulatory pressures ease and adoption in banking corridors picks up. For the short-term, experts say that it won’t take long before XRP price is back at $3.70.

Still, uncertainty remains over XRP’s centralized structure and legal exposure, meaning rallying to $5 may not be smooth or assured.

Remittix (RTX): A New Altcoin That Could Reach $5 First

Remittix is a payments infrastructure token, priced at roughly $0.0987, and it’s gaining traction fast; not through hype, but through deliverables. It’s targeting the $19 trillion cross-border remittance sector and has raised over $21.6 million.

See also  Top Ethereum-Based Altcoin to Buy as ETH Skyrockets in August

This momentum positions Remittix as a new altcoin to watch, potentially reaching XRP’s $5 target in valuation sooner due to its use-case foundation and smart capital backing.

Remittix: A Utility-Scale PayFi Token Gaining Ground

Remittix is capturing attention with solid groundwork:

  • Raised over $21.6 million in token funding
  • Secured its first CEX listing on BitMart
  • Preparing for Q3 2025 beta wallet launch
  • Pitched as a top DeFi project of 2025 with real-world use cases

Analysts are even forecasting up to 35x returns by 2026, underpinned by its adoption roadmap and structural contrasts to speculative altcoins.

XRP’s trajectory hinges on macro catalysts and legal developments. Meanwhile, Remittix is execution-led, with beta wallets, partnerships, whale interest, and real infrastructure.

Whales are actively reallocating from layer-1 assets into Remittix, treating it like a macro hedge with actual deliverables.

When Execution Outpaces Expectation: Why Remittix Could Hit $5 Before XRP

While XRP price prediction for 2026 sits on optimism around ETF approvals and institutional demand, Remittix delivers utility now, backed by capital, tech, and whales.

For those looking for best DeFi projects 2025, low gas fee crypto projects, or just sustainable long-term value, buying RTX seems like a strategic move. With upcoming exchange listings, wallet rollout, and a $250,000 community giveaway, it’s a project built to go, not just talk.

See also  Forget Ethereum: Here's Why Solana (SOL), Ripple (XPR) and Layer Brett (LBRETT) Have Greater Upside Potential

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io  

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix  

$250, 000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway 

Share link:

Disclaimer. This is a Press Release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan