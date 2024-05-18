Up to 20,000 AXS in Rewards in Axie Infinity Homeland Cooking Showdown

Axie Infinity Homeland is offering rewards from a pool of 20,000 AXS as part of its Cooking Showdown event from 22nd May to 5th June. At the end of the event, the top 5000 players on the leaderboard will be rewarded.

Like always, Axie Infinity is back with another play-to-earn event. This time, Axie Infinity Homeland players can participate in the Cooking Showdown event and win rewards from a pool of 20,000 AXS – worth almost $150,000 at the time of this writing. However, to be eligible for the reward, players must land in the top 5000 spots on the leaderboard. Here’s a list of items that players can cook:

List of items that you can cook in the Cooking Showdown event (source: Axie Infinity blog)

How Will Players Rise to the Top of the Leaderboard?

Players can check their real-time progress on the event leaderboard. Rising to the top of the leaderboard will require players to craft various dishes and accumulate points. However, for the points to be counted, all these activities need to be done during an Individual Timer. Also, players must note that the timer can only run for 2 hours per day, and the leftover time cannot be rolled to the next day.

Cooking Showdown leaderboard (Source: Axie Infinity blog)

The Land Type Will Impact Your Rewards in Axie Infinity Homeland Cooking Showdown

The type of land will play an important role in maximizing the rewards earned from cooking. For instance, the Genesis plots will reward 5,000 Ancient Coins for each Fortune Trove. At the same time, players will earn 1,000 Ancient Coins for every Fortune Trove on the Mystic plots.

The purpose is to provide incentives to the landlords, who can either delegate their rarer plots to the Stewards or engage with their plots themselves. If delegated, the owners will earn a percentage of the rewards generated by the Stewards on their lands.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Shummas Humayun