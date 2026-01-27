1Inch endures 16% drop as team addresses sells 14 million tokens

A 1inch investor or team-controlled address dumped 14 million 1INCH tokens worth $1.83 million in a single transaction, and this has led to a sell-off in the decentralized exchange aggregator’s native token.

The mass disposal caused 1INCH to plummet 7% from $0.1385 to $0.129 within minutes, according to on-chain data analytics platform Ember. The token has since extended its decline, trading around $0.116, representing a broader drop of more than 16% in 24 hours, as of the time of writing. Its market capitalization has fallen by over 13% to around $169 million.

1INCH last recorded its all-time high in 2021, when a token traded for $7.87. Ironically, it hit its all-time low today, January 27, 2026, not long after news of the transfer broke, falling to $0.1134, a 98.56% drop from its glory day, as seen on CoinMarketCap.

According to Ember, “This address acquired 15 million 1INCH through vesting a year ago, of which 1 million were sold at $0.17 seven months ago, and the remaining 14 million were just sold off in a single transaction at $0.13.”

Is the 1inch team selling?

The latest token dump forms part of an established pattern of team-related selling activity that has characterized 1inch’s market behavior over the past year.

In December 2024, the 1inch team sold 15.698 million tokens for 8.38 million USDC over three days. Earlier, in August 2025, addresses linked to the team disposed of 6.45 million 1INCH at an average price of $0.28, converting them into 1.8 million USDC.

The team also sold around 5,000 ETH around that period and made a profit of around $3.7 million from that, after acquiring thousands of ETH and millions of 1INCH tokens some months prior. They later went on to purchase more ETH in August 2025.

In November 2025, team-linked wallets withdrew $3.71 million worth of 1INCH from Binance. However, that same month, it also increased its 1INCH holdings. The recurring nature of these transactions has created persistent downward pressure on the token’s price trajectory, even as the protocol announces positive developments.

Will 1inch’s development and partnerships save the day?

Despite the selling pressure, 1inch has continued to announce protocol improvements and partnerships. The project revealed a collaboration with Innerworks to deploy an artificial intelligence-powered security system designed to counter synthetic AI fraud in October 2025.

Rewardy Wallet integrated the 1inch Swap API, enabling gasless token swaps across five major Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible blockchains.

It also announced integrations that enable DeFi swaps for users of Nicegram, the privacy-focused app that allows payments and trading on the BNB Chain.

These developments, however, have proven insufficient to overcome the headwinds from persistent insider selling and weakened sentiment across the DeFi sector. The platform may also have to be transparent on who made the withdrawal and why to bring back sentiments to the positive.

