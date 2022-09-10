logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

10th Sep Bitcoin Indicators – Biweekly report

Bitcoin: The percent drawdown of the bitcoin price from the previous all-time high.

10th Sep Bitcoin Indicators - Biweekly report 1

Chart source.

BTC_Supply on Exchanges (Native Units)

10th Sep Bitcoin Indicators - Biweekly report 2

Chart source.

Weekly Crypto Asset Flows (US $m)

10th Sep Bitcoin Indicators - Biweekly report 3

Chart source.

Bitcoin: MVRV Z-score (Market Value to Realised Value Ratio)

10th Sep Bitcoin Indicators - Biweekly report 4

Chart source.

Bitcoin: Wave Trend Oscillator indicator

10th Sep Bitcoin Indicators - Biweekly report 5

Chart source.

Bitcoin: Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL)

10th Sep Bitcoin Indicators - Biweekly report 6

Chart source.

Bitcoin: Realized Cap – UTXO Age Bands USD

10th Sep Bitcoin Indicators - Biweekly report 7

Chart source.

Bitcoin: Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR)

10th Sep Bitcoin Indicators - Biweekly report 8

Chart source.

Bitcoin: Miners’ Position Index (MPI)

10th Sep Bitcoin Indicators - Biweekly report 9

Chart source.

Bitcoin: The Puell Multiple (The Puell Multiple is calculated by dividing the daily issuance value of bitcoins (in USD) by the 365-day moving average of daily issuance value.)

10th Sep Bitcoin Indicators - Biweekly report 10

Chart source.

Bitcoin: Hash Ribbons Indicator (The Bitcoin Hash Ribbon indicator tries to identify periods where Bitcoin miners are in distress and may be capitulating. The assumption is that such periods can occur when the price of $BTC is at major lows and may therefore present a good opportunity to buy the dip.)

10th Sep Bitcoin Indicators - Biweekly report 11

Chart source.

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

Related News

Hot Stories

10th Sep Bitcoin Indicators - Biweekly report
10 September, 2022
2 mins read
Ethereum price analysis: ETH continues steady consolidation around $1,720, retrace incoming?
10 September, 2022
2 mins read
Tezos price analysis: XTZ spikes to $1.66 after a strong bullish trend
10 September, 2022
2 mins read
Can China eliminate copyright infringement in its NFT sector?
10 September, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Elrond, and Quant Daily Price Analyses – 10 September Morning Price Prediction
10 September, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Europe crisis and how it is impacting crypto markets
10 September, 2022
2 mins read
Here's how Crypto markets are cashing on Queen Elizabeth`s demise
09 September, 2022
2 mins read
Best Twitter thread of the day - September 9th 
09 September, 2022
2 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - September 9th 
09 September, 2022
2 mins read
3air: The technology that allows for 1GBPS internet speeds in underserved countries
09 September, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us