The number of Bitcoin ATMs (BATMs) installed worldwide recently reached another record-breaking point. Currently, more than 10,000 BATMs are in existence. These machines make it easier for people to purchase and sell digital currencies with regular ATM experience. More cryptocurrency ATMs are expected to be installed as the industry gains more adoption and awareness globally.

More than 10K Bitcoin ATMs exists

According to the information on the machines tracking website, Coinatmradar, there are 10,020 BATMs installed globally at the moment. The development today is believed to be a milestone as these machines only began existing seven years ago. So far, the installation rate of the machines has been growing with every proceeding year, following the data from the machine tracker.

As of September 1 last year, only 3,622 Bitcoin ATMs were in existence. So, the latest record signals a 176 percent year-over-year installation increase. Interestingly, these machines are mostly used for buying purposes around the world. About 70 percent of all the transactions done with BATMs are made for crypto purchases only, while about 29 percent are both buying and selling digital currencies.

Countries with the highest BATMs installation

The United States currently dominates with the highest number of Bitcoin ATMs installation. 7,905 cryptocurrency ATMs have been installed in different locations across the country. Although the first Bitcoin ATM was installed in Canada as of 2013, the country is nowhere close to the US record. Precisely, Canada has as low as 877 installations so far, however, it is ranked as the second-largest country with crypto ATMs.

The United Kingdom, Austria, and Spain follow Canada with 281, 151, and 104 installations respectively. There are 20 countries with the least number of installations (1 Bitcoin ATM), which includes Nigeria, India, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Norway, United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela.