Zuckerberg announces new top-level initiative – Meta Compute

Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced the creation of a new initiative known as Meta Compute for the construction of tens of gigawatts of compute infrastructure this decade.
In a series of posts on Threads, Zuckerberg revealed that the “top-level initiative” will see the development of hundreds more gigawatts in the future.
Zuckerberg says Meta will leverage the initiative
Zuckerberg said that Santosh Janardhan and Daniel Gross will lead Meta Compute towards achieving its set goals and targets. According to the posts, Janardhan will oversee the technical architecture, silicon program, developer productivity, and data center operations, while Gross will be responsible for overseeing capacity strategy, supplier partnerships, and business planning.
“Today we’re establishing a new top-level initiative called Meta Compute,” said Zuckerberg.
“Meta is planning to build tens of gigawatts this decade, and hundreds of gigawatts or more over time.”
The new initiative, which will focus on AI infrastructure with the executives reporting to Zuckerberg, is, according to Axios, an indication of the CEO’s embrace of a hands-on approach to the company’s AI infrastructure strategy to spearhead its next phase of growth.
This comes as the social media giant has previously revealed its intentions to invest $600 billion towards US infrastructure and jobs, “including industry-leading data centers” by 2028, although it has not shared the finer details about how that deployed capital fits into the firm’s long-term strategic vision.
As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, the firm recently completed the acquisition of a Chinese AI startup, Manus, as part of its initiatives to align with a broader strategy to accelerate its AI business.
With the new initiative, Zuckerberg emphasized that the implementation of this project will be a significant leverage for the social media giant.
“How we engineer, invest, and partner to build this infrastructure will become a strategic advantage,” he said.
The two leaders are expected to collaborate with the social media giant’s recently named president and vice chairman, Dina Powell McCormick. Zuckerberg added he was looking forward to working with the new team to “scale Meta Compute and deliver personal superintelligence to billions of people around the world.”
