When a team of computer scientists embarked on their journey to build Zoocoin, they dreamt of a 100% community-driven ecosystem. Like with all other dreams, it came true. And unlike most decentralized dreams, the team exceeded their expectations.

They built an animal crypto farm, fascinating, right? Users can easily invest in their favorite anima crypto, be it SHIB, DOGE, or PIG. The first of its kind and based on two unique propositions, a static reward system, and manual burning. To make the platform even more rewarding, they built a feature for investors to buy cryptocurrency packages tethered to valuable assets in the broader cryptocurrency market.

One more thing, Zoocoin’s native ecosystem would be easy and painless. They took a step back and looked at what they had made, and they thought it was impressive. But still, one thing had to be addressed. Zoocoin was made for the people. So the team revised their 100% community-driven blueprint and added another layer of transparency.

Manual burning – the intersection of transparency

Developers burnt all the tokens completely to make Zoocoin a fair launch. A fair ecosystem and a coin for the people. See the figure below; 18.8% is burnt to accommodate a free and fair launch of the cryptocurrency.

Any subsequent and future burning would be undertaken by the community itself and would aim towards preventing price fluctuations—particular price fluctuations resulting from large-scale transactions.

The process would also facilitate the elimination of selling pressure, which is a known cause for fluctuations.

This means Zoocoin’s users would not have to undergo the pain of having their investments affected by manipulated coin supplies. Besides, any manual burning in the future would be advertised transparently to boost transparency and decentralization further. The development team would place all numbers and associated figures on the public and official website. This way, the community could easily track the number of tokens circulating across the ecosystem and quickly figure out the value of their holdings.

The platform’s liquidity was also taken care of through the Automatic LP (Liquidity Acquisition)

What is liquidity pool Acquisition?

Users ( buyers and sellers) of Zoocoin are protected from price fluctuations by creating a sound price floor through Automatic LP. Look at is a means to prevent day trading or arbitrage. Hence the volume of Zoocoin will always remain secured from unnecessary selling pressure and tax all seller transactions a 10% that will go to Zoocoin holders.

Verdict: Zoocoin as a bridge to long-term investment

Zoocoin provides a unique and lasting investment solution where the average crypto trader can open long positions, benefit from rewards and still earn returns without the fear of price volatility.

The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.