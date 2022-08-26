logo
Zonda Receives Official License from OAM to Operate in Italy

Tallinn, Estonia, 26th August, 2022, Chainwire

Central and Eastern Europe’s largest digital currency exchange, Zonda, has been awarded an official license from the ‘Organismo Agenti e Mediatori’ (OAM) to operate as a virtual asset service provider in Italy. 

The licensing of Zonda in Italy is an important step for the company as it continues its expansion throughout Europe and the World. Compliance with all local and international regulations is
something Zonda views as critically important to maintaining consumer safety. With the OAM license, they can now offer their services to Italian customers i the safest and most compliant manner possible. 

“Receiving a license from the Italian Regulatory Agency is an important milestone in our global expansion efforts, further strengthening our position as one of the most secure and well-regulated exchanges in Europe.” 

 – Przemysław Kral, Zonda CEO 

Regulatory approval has been at the forefront of Zonda’s efforts as the business expands, with its sights set on several more similar approvals from other jurisdictions globally. Following the expansion into Italy, Zonda is now sharpening its focus on the UK and Switzerland, two
more regions where licensing procedures are underway. 

“It’s integral for any company to have public recognition align with it’s practised reality. As a company that constantly seeks to simplify and secure the full spectrum trading process for investors, we are proud of yet another formal recognition of our regulatory commitment and
ambitions.” 

– Barnabas Goh, Zonda CMO 

Italians can register for free on the Zonda website and access Zonda’s wide range of
powerful trading tools and over 60 cryptocurrencies to invest in. 

About Zonda  

Established in 2014, Zonda is one of Europe’s largest digital asset investment platforms with over 1 million registered users. The company is regulated by the Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit
(FIU) and licensed to operate in Canada as a Money Services Business (MSB), as granted by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada (FINTRAC). Zonda has a policy against money laundering and terrorism financing and applies strict AML and KYC procedures.  

Users can make transactions in over 60 coins and tokens in pairs with traditional currencies (EUR, USD, GBP and PLN), stablecoins (USDT and USDC), and BTC and ETH. Zonda is constantly developing and expanding its business, which has resulted in the creation of products such
as Zonda FIAT Exchange and Zonda Pay.  

To know more about investments in digital assets visit www.zondaglobal.com 

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
