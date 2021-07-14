TL;DR Breakdown

• ZebPay brings the SIP-based Options ZEBB project.

• The crypto company tries to create an affordable investment ecosystem.

Singapore-based encrypted exchange ZebPay announces that it will include a new SIP project under the name “ZEBB”. This trading plan is made to use the two most traded tokens: Bitcoin and Ethereum. The platform has set limits in the Options (BTC = $1 trillion cap and Ether = $43 billion cap).

The ZEBB project goal is to encourage new investors to use BTC and ETH starting at INR 100. The company verifies that with the plan, investors and crypto fans can enter the speculative market. The website, which was launched recently, will allow SIP Options with a daily time limit.

But ZebPay said not to get involved in paying commissions for using the ZEBB platform.

Crypto volatility worries investors

Although ZebPay’s proposal with the project is eye-catching, investors are uneasy about the crypto volatility. However, the Options with Ethereum and Bitcoin have not ceased while the downtrend is present.

The company said that including costs using rupees is an excellent way to have an approximate crypto price. ZEBB guarantees its clients they will protect the information they provide and the tokens they trade. And the company also spoke about crypto cold storage, security management, and compensation schemes.

With these announcements, the ZebPay CEO said that with ZEBB, the investor is encouraged to use Bitcoin and Ethereum. Under the rupee-crypto scheme, it is easy to enter the cryptocurrencies world and take advantage of their price volatility. ZEBB focuses on SIP, which is the best investment system for a profit with decentralized currencies.

ZebPay plans for the future

ZebPay, which was founded in 2014, has several plans for the future when it comes to cryptocurrencies. The company wants to take advantage of the token rise; for example, Bitcoin has reached a high value preposition.

The company director suggests that he would benefit from it if a merchant bought Bitcoin from last year today. The CEO of the crypto exchange dictates that the gains in Bitcoin from last year to the present are 72 percent.

Although the ZEBB project sounds promising to citizens in India, the national government may not agree. Regulators in the country have done everything to end the reign of cryptocurrencies, calling them fraudulent and volatile. However, the Bitcoin Options in the country are a high frequency trade.

One of the last things regulators in the country did was cut ties between banking and crypto authorities. This prohibition forces investors to use alternatives so they can buy their Bitcoin with the national currency.