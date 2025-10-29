ZachXBT accusation rocks BlockDAG leadership, claims ‘Value Era’ narrative is cover-up

Crypto sleuth ZachXBT on Wednesday revealed that the real co-founder behind BlockDAG is allegedly Gurhan Kiziloz. Kiziloz was previously accused of funneling millions of dollars of presale funds through Middle Eastern OTC brokers.

ZachXBT argued that Anthony Turner was only acting as the public face of the crypto project. He also claims that BlockDAG’s Value Era narrative is just a cover-up for the firm’s underlying problems.

ZachXBT claims BlockDAG’s Value Era narrative is a cover-up

BlockDAG Network CEO Antony Turner announced on Wednesday that BDAG’s Value Era will begin on October 30. Turner confirmed that BlockDAG has already conquered the Power Era and dominated the Dominance Era, and it’s now set for the Value Era.

One BDAG user called the project a scam, with ZachXBT replying and saying that on-chain shows BlockDAG received amounts below the nine-digit range. The user also revealed that the crypto firm has been trying to get people to buy for a while now, while always saying last chance to buy before listing.

🚨 The VALUE ERA Starts Tomorrow 🚨 A Message From Our CEO, Antony Turner 🚀 ‼️ A New Era is Upon Us ‼️ We’ve conquered the Power Era.

We’ve dominated the Dominance Era.

Now we enter the most important phase yet: 💎 The VALUE ERA 💎 Tomorrow, BlockDAG makes 3 MAJOR… pic.twitter.com/shJCGERfQZ — BlockDAG Network (@blockdagnetwork) October 28, 2025

ZachXBT has just confirmed that BlockDAG Network has blocked him on X and hid his reply naming the actual founder. He also noted that the company primarily runs ads on its main X account, claiming it targets unsophisticated people on social media.

“Stop the lies the griter Gurhan Kiziloz is the real co-founder secretly behind Blockdag who pays people like Antony Turner to be the face of it while transferring away millions in presale funds from unsophisticated retail investors via Middle Eastern OTC brokers.” –ZackXBT.

As BDAG’s Value Era begins tomorrow, the firm has revealed that all bonuses will cease, and there will be no more multipliers. BlockDAG also plans to reveal its final tokenomics, which it said are built for long-term strength. It will also announce the end date of its presale on Thursday.

BlockDAG’s presale raises over $430 million

Cryptopolitan previously reported that BlockDAG has already raised over $433 million, which has drawn attention for its mining-based ecosystem and mobile mining app. The blockchain combines Proof-of-Work and Direct Acyclic Graph (DAG) technologies to run its network, offering scalability.

PoW and DAG systems also enable high-speed transactions without compromising the security of traditional PoW networks. BlockDAG’s live Awakening Testnet already processes more than 15,000 transactions per second (TPS). The testnet is also compatible with Ethereum’s Virtual Machine (EVM), which is a crucial feature for cross-chain scalability. BDAG confirmed that more than 4,500 developers are actively building dApps and tools on its network.

Despite having impressive fundraising initiatives, the firm also faces a significant supply chain challenge and slower retail onboarding. At the time of publication, BDAB had drawn more than 312,000 holders.

BlockDAG’s presale has also drawn market attention, selling over 27 billion BDAG coins across 31 batches. The firm stated that users can obtain early access using the TGE code at a rate of $0.0015 per coin.

An advisory board oversees the project’s governance, while CertiK and Halborn have fully audited its presale limited code. The presale gives early entrants a clear path to the blockchain’s expected $0.05 launch price, which is projected to be a 32x surge at the point of listing.

The crypto project has expanded this year, with over 3.5 million X1 mobile miners already operational. BlockDAG’s community reach is also huge, with more than 20,000 X-Series hardware miners already shipped.

