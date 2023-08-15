YouTube Strengthens Medical Misinformation Policy to Combat False Cancer Treatment Claims

TL;DR Breakdown

In a decisive move to combat the spread of medical misinformation, YouTube has announced a significant update to its policy. The platform will now actively remove content promoting false claims about cancer treatments, reinforcing its commitment to ensuring users receive accurate and reliable health information.

Crackdown on misleading cancer treatments

YouTube’s updated policy will target content promoting cancer treatments that are either proven harmful or ineffective. Furthermore, any content discouraging viewers from seeking professional medical advice or treatment will also be flagged and removed. A notable example of such misleading content is the claim that patients should opt for vitamin C instead of undergoing radiation therapy.

Dr. Garth Graham, the head of YouTube Health, emphasized the importance of this policy update. He stated that the platform aims to eliminate content that promotes unproven treatments as substitutes for approved care or portrays them as guaranteed cures. This move is especially crucial given the harmful treatments and practices that certain health authorities have endorsed

A comprehensive approach to medical misinformation

This recent update is not an isolated effort. Over the past few years, YouTube has diligently built out its medical misinformation policy. The platform already prohibits false claims related to vaccines and abortions and has taken a strong stance against content that promotes or glorifies eating disorders.

In line with the announcement, YouTube is introducing a broader medical misinformation policy framework. This framework will categorize content into three main areas: prevention, treatment, and denial.

Dr. Graham elaborated on the evaluation process, “To determine if a condition, treatment or substance is in the scope of our medical misinformation policies, we’ll evaluate whether it’s associated with a high public health risk, publicly available guidance from health authorities around the world, and whether it’s generally prone to misinformation.” Content that contradicts the guidelines set by local health authorities or the World Health Organization (WHO) will be acted upon.

Balancing Act to ensure accuracy while promoting discussion

One of the challenges of implementing such policies is striking a balance between removing harmful content and allowing space for healthy debate and discussion. Dr. Graham acknowledged this challenge, stating that the policy aims to remove egregiously harmful content while still ensuring a platform for debate and discussion.

Cancer treatment, in particular, has been highlighted in YouTube’s updated medical misinformation framework. The disease poses a significant public health risk and is frequently subjected to misinformation. Dr. Graham pointed out that there’s a “stable consensus about safe cancer treatments from local and global health authorities.”

While introducing policies is a step in the right direction, the real challenge lies in their enforcement. YouTube has announced that its restrictions on cancer treatment misinformation will be effective immediately, with enforcement intensifying in the upcoming weeks. To ensure the effectiveness of this policy, the platform will employ human and automated moderation to review videos and their context.

Promotion of authoritative sources

In addition to removing misleading content, YouTube is also taking proactive steps to promote accurate information. The platform plans to highlight cancer-related content from reputable sources, such as the Mayo Clinic, ensuring users can access trustworthy and authoritative health information.

As one of the world’s largest video-sharing platforms, YouTube’s decision to strengthen its medical misinformation policy is a commendable step towards ensuring the well-being and safety of its users. By actively removing misleading content and promoting reliable sources, YouTube sets a standard for other social media platforms to follow.