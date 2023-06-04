YouTube reverses its election misinformation policy

TL;DR Breakdown

YouTube, a major online platform, has announced its decision to reverse its rules surrounding election denialism, allowing previously prohibited false claims about the 2020 U.S. election and past presidential elections. The company’s policy shift, effective immediately, marks a significant departure from its previous stance on combating misinformation during the electoral process. Axios initially reported on the changes.

YouTube will allow some already removed content

In a blog post, YouTube explained its rationale for this decision, stating that while content removal may curb some misinformation, it could inadvertently limit political speech without significantly reducing the risk of real-world harm or violence. With the 2024 campaigns already underway, the platform intends to cease removing content that promotes false claims of widespread fraud, errors, or glitches during the 2020 election and previous presidential elections.

However, YouTube will continue to prohibit certain types of false election-related claims. Examples include misleading information about polling place locations and any other efforts aimed at dissuading people from voting successfully. The company emphasized that its existing policies against election misinformation, such as content misleading voters about voting procedures, disputing the validity of mail-in voting, or encouraging interference in democratic processes, will remain intact.

Implications and controversies surrounding the decision

Critics argue that denying the validity of a presidential election, as a whole, has a more significant impact on discouraging voter participation than the more specific scenarios addressed by YouTube’s policy. Nonetheless, the platform does not appear to consider allowing broad distrust in the democratic process as constituting “real-world harm,” based on its definition.

The timing of this announcement is noteworthy, especially with the 2024 race on the horizon. While enforcing such policies may pose challenges, it is still an unexpected choice to declare an open season for US election denial on YouTube. It remains to be seen if YouTube will provide further details on its thinking or any additional precautions it plans to implement regarding the 2024 election strategy in the coming months.

The decision to reverse its policy on election misinformation raises concerns about the potential impact of allowing false claims to spread on a platform as influential as YouTube. It also underscores the ongoing challenge faced by social media companies in striking a balance between political speech, combating misinformation, and safeguarding democratic processes.