FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
GoogleYouTube

YouTube to release new AI tools for YouTube Shorts content creators

3 mins read
811634
YouTube to release new AI tools for YouTube Shorts content creators.

Contents

1. Veo 3 merges with YouTube Shorts
2. Remix speech into new soundtracks
3. Edit with AI transforms raw footage
Share link:

In this post:

  • YouTube announced adding a new set of AI tools to YouTube Shorts.
  • The company will merge Veo 3 with shorts and will add remixing and AI editing tools.
  • The new AI features will be added gradually within months and will be available in selected countries.

YouTube is releasing a new set of artificial intelligence tools for Shorts content creators. The company revealed the AI tools during its Made on YouTube live event. 

The company will add a customized version of Google’s Veo 3 video creation AI model. In addition, a new AI editing feature and a remixing tool will be added among other AI tools.  

Veo 3 merges with YouTube Shorts

According to a blog post from YouTube, the video-sharing platform has partnered with Google’s DeepMind to create a custom version of Veo 3. The new version of the popular video generation model, which will merge with YouTube, is called Veo 3 Fast. 

The fast version of Veo 3 will generate videos using text. The videos will have a resolution of 480p and lower latency, making it easier for creators to make clips. YouTube announced that adding sounds to such clips will be possible for the first time ever.

Veo 3 Fast will make it possible to animate images using a video. For example, creators can animate an image of a person to make athletic movements or even dance. This is done by extracting the movements from a real video. 

Short creators can also add objects to the AI-generated video, like a character, prop, or even a specific effect, only through text. YouTube said this feature will open up “even more creative possibilities for what you can make next.” A good example is adding a “add a rubber ducky to your morning coffee.”  

See also  China hits back with anti-dumping probe on US analog chips as Trump targets SMIC-linked firms

Moreover, the AI tools will enable content creators to transform a video by adding new styles like pop art or origami, giving the video a new and fresh look.

The new set of AI tools will be available for YouTube Shorts creators in the upcoming months. 

Remix speech into new soundtracks

Another exciting tool is the Speech to Song remixing tool. Adding a quote, a funny dialogue, or a unique sound to a video is possible through this tool, making content more fun and engaging. Content creators get to choose their favorite sound from eligible videos and turn it into a soundtrack.

Dina Berrada, the Director of Product, Shorts and Generative AI Creation at YouTube, said, “As the world’s largest creative playground, YouTube is where trends are born and where you can draw inspiration from. Imagine hearing a line of dialogue that sparks an idea—a funny phrase, a memorable quote, or a one-of-a-kind sound—and you want to remix it into a new sound.”

Speech to Song remixing tool is powered by Lyria 2, Google DeepMind’s most advanced AI music model. Lyria 2 will use the dialogue from a video and turn it into a song. Users get to choose from several sound styles like “chill, danceable, or fun.”

YouTube will start testing the remixing tool soon and will begin rolling it out in the United States within weeks. 

Edit with AI transforms raw footage 

Another feature to be released soon is Edit with AI. This feature will transform raw footage into a first draft by looking for the moments and arranging them. The tool will add music, transitions, and “even a playful voiceover that can react to what’s happening in the video.” The voice-over will be in English and Hindi. 

See also  Alibaba lands China Unicom as flagship client for its AI chips

YouTube clarified that it’s still in the experimenting stage. Edit with AI will be available on Shorts and in the YouTube Create app within the upcoming weeks. 

The company added that the set of new AI tools will be available in selected jurisdictions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The company will expand the new set of AI tools to other countries in the future. 

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan