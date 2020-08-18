Yearn.Finance price has set a new all time record after it made a surge above $9,000 as DeFi buzz continues.

Yearn.Finance looks like it was built for the spotlights after its listing on the renowned crypto website, Binance saw it gather up a 40% correction.

The token is yet again in the news after just three days as the Yearn.Finance price now boasts of a figure that has doubled its previous amount.

Presently, the token which is based on the Ethereum blockchain now sells at $9,200 after it gathered up 30% in the last 24 hours. YFI can be said to be riding on the back of the DeFi boom as the launch of the Curve token has led the DeFi sector in an upward movement.

Yearn.Finance price on the course of reaching $10,000 soon

With its latest feat, it will go down as one that has made and broken records with the Yearn.Finance price well primed to touch $10,000 soon. It should be noted that this is the first time that a stablecoin has ever reached that point with the token making use of some essential trends on its way up.

DeFi Pulse announced that the total value of the token locked down is approximately $603 million with DeFi volume around $6 billion. With the launch of CRV, investors are swarming into the DeFi space to mark their territory after the token witnessed a 300% surge in the last five days.

Yearn.Finance set to rival Bitcoin for top spot

Presently, the token is the best bet for investors because the framework is structured to allow cash flow into the platform while eliminating risks of bugs or attacks.

Despite the increase in the Yearn.Finance price which has well peaked above 100%, major analysts are still saying it is undervalued.

This assertion is coming on the back of the news, which means that Yearn.Finance is a digital asset that just entered the market at the price of $3 about a month ago. The developers of the token would be aiming to gather more hype as the coin pushes to be on par with Bitcoin.