🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Track all markets on TradingView
Yala

Yala hack suspect arrested by Thai police, funds recovered

2 mins read
848442
Yala hack suspect arrested by Thai police, funds recovered

Contents

1. Suspect arrested in Bangkok after September cyberattack
2. Yala funds recovered and user claims resolved
Share link:

In this post:

  • Thai police have arrested the individual behind the September 14 Yala exploit in Bangkok.
  • Most of the stolen funds have been recovered, and all user claims are now reportedly resolved.
  • The project thanked its community and partners as it moves forward into a new phase of growth.

Thai police have arrested the perpetrator of the September 14 Yala hack, which resulted in the unauthorized withdrawal of funds from user accounts. 

Victims of the Yala hack have reportedly received justice on both fronts, with Thai police apprehending the suspect and also recovering the stolen funds. 

Suspect arrested in Bangkok after September cyberattack 

Thai police have arrested the individual responsible for the September 14 hack on the blockchain-based platform, Yala. The arrest took place in Bangkok following weeks of investigation and coordination between the project’s security team and law enforcement agencies.

In an official statement posted on X, Yala said, “We are pleased to confirm that the individual responsible for the September 14 exploit has been apprehended by law enforcement in Bangkok.” 

The September hack had targeted Yala’s system, leading to the unauthorized withdrawal of funds from user accounts. And though the company did not disclose the total amount lost during the exploit, it quickly launched an internal investigation and worked with cybersecurity partners to trace the digital trail left by the attacker.

Law enforcement agencies in Thailand reportedly followed these leads to identify and arrest the suspect. According to Yala, the investigation not only led to the arrest but also enabled authorities to recover the majority of the stolen funds.

See also  TRUMP gains nearly 30% as USD1 announces launch on the Enso chain

Yala’s statement did not name the suspect or provide further details on their identity.

Yala funds recovered and user claims resolved

Following the arrest, Yala confirmed that most of the affected funds have been successfully recovered and returned. The platform also stated that all user claims have been fully resolved. This update is a relief to the users who were impacted by the September exploit, and of course to Yala as well. 

The company had earlier pledged to cover all verified losses and strengthen its system security to prevent future breaches. The company’s recovery efforts appear to have been effective, which should help users regain confidence in the platform’s operations.

“We extend our gratitude to our community, partners, and security collaborators for their continued trust and support as Yala enters a new phase of growth and expansion,” the company wrote on X.

Vicky Fu, the project’s cofounder and CTO, also posted an update about the arrest on X. 

“Grateful to law enforcement and our security partners. Our focus now: the security upgrades we’ve built from this incident. Systems tested, lessons learned, architecture strengthened,” she said.

The company’s ability to recover most of the stolen funds also sets it apart from other blockchain-related hacks, where losses often remain unrecovered due to the anonymity and complexity of digital asset transactions.

See also  Chinese court sends five people to prison for illegally trading using crypto

Prior to the attack and evidently after the attack, Thailand has been increasing its oversight of digital asset activities and cracking down on cybercrimes involving blockchain technology.

The Yala hack is one incident on a long list of cyber attacks against blockchain projects worldwide this year, but its resolution stands out as one of the few where the perpetrator was caught and the funds were retrieved.

Get $50 free to trade crypto when you sign up to Bybit now

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan