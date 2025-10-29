Yala hack suspect arrested by Thai police, funds recovered

Thai police have arrested the perpetrator of the September 14 Yala hack, which resulted in the unauthorized withdrawal of funds from user accounts.

Victims of the Yala hack have reportedly received justice on both fronts, with Thai police apprehending the suspect and also recovering the stolen funds.

Suspect arrested in Bangkok after September cyberattack

Thai police have arrested the individual responsible for the September 14 hack on the blockchain-based platform, Yala. The arrest took place in Bangkok following weeks of investigation and coordination between the project’s security team and law enforcement agencies.

In an official statement posted on X, Yala said, “We are pleased to confirm that the individual responsible for the September 14 exploit has been apprehended by law enforcement in Bangkok.”

The September hack had targeted Yala’s system, leading to the unauthorized withdrawal of funds from user accounts. And though the company did not disclose the total amount lost during the exploit, it quickly launched an internal investigation and worked with cybersecurity partners to trace the digital trail left by the attacker.

Law enforcement agencies in Thailand reportedly followed these leads to identify and arrest the suspect. According to Yala, the investigation not only led to the arrest but also enabled authorities to recover the majority of the stolen funds.

Yala’s statement did not name the suspect or provide further details on their identity.

Yala funds recovered and user claims resolved

Following the arrest, Yala confirmed that most of the affected funds have been successfully recovered and returned. The platform also stated that all user claims have been fully resolved. This update is a relief to the users who were impacted by the September exploit, and of course to Yala as well.

The company had earlier pledged to cover all verified losses and strengthen its system security to prevent future breaches. The company’s recovery efforts appear to have been effective, which should help users regain confidence in the platform’s operations.

“We extend our gratitude to our community, partners, and security collaborators for their continued trust and support as Yala enters a new phase of growth and expansion,” the company wrote on X.

Vicky Fu, the project’s cofounder and CTO, also posted an update about the arrest on X.

“Grateful to law enforcement and our security partners. Our focus now: the security upgrades we’ve built from this incident. Systems tested, lessons learned, architecture strengthened,” she said.

The company’s ability to recover most of the stolen funds also sets it apart from other blockchain-related hacks, where losses often remain unrecovered due to the anonymity and complexity of digital asset transactions.

Prior to the attack and evidently after the attack, Thailand has been increasing its oversight of digital asset activities and cracking down on cybercrimes involving blockchain technology.

The Yala hack is one incident on a long list of cyber attacks against blockchain projects worldwide this year, but its resolution stands out as one of the few where the perpetrator was caught and the funds were retrieved.

