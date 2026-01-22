XRP's largest treasury explores AI-based agentic finance within XRPL.

Evernorth is collaborating with agentic finance team t54 labs to manage its XRP treasury with AI automation, as it works toward becoming the world’s largest institutional holder of the token.

According to the company’s press statement issued on Wednesday evening, the t54 Labs partnership is part of an effort to grow its XRP reserves on the XRP Ledger beyond a passive holding model.

Evernorth said it intends to pursue yield generation through lending, liquidity provision, and decentralized finance executed directly on XRPL. San Francisco-based t54 Labs is a cross-disciplinary group of AI, fintech, and infrastructure engineers developing automated agents and their interaction with humans and institutions in financial environments.

Evernorth plans to raise $1 billion in XRP reserves

According to CoinGecko data, the Ripple-backed digital asset treasury currently holds 473.2 million XRP tokens. It now plans to raise more than $1 billion in gross proceeds to build the largest institutional XRP treasury. Those funds will be used for open-market purchases of XRP, alongside allocations for working capital and transaction-related expenses.

The capital raise includes a $200 million commitment from SBI and backing from Ripple, Rippleworks, Pantera Capital, Kraken, GSR, among other digital asset investors. The proceeds would be sent to traditional financial markets and DeFi networks for lending and structured trades on XRPL.

In explaining the rationale, Evernorth executives reiterated that manually trading on protocols is hindered by delays and operational risks, particularly during periods of market stress. They believe these problems will become obsolete when AI agents handle both speed and verification simultaneously.

Evernorth plans to integrate t54’s agentic finance infrastructure into its treasury operations, enabling automated agentic operations to execute financial actions. The two sides also plan to co-develop new tools on the XRP ecosystem, but the specifics were not disclosed.

The $1 billion XRP treasury plan comes on the heels of an impending U.S. public listing. Cryptopolitan reported last October that the company, formally known as Evernorth Holdings Inc., was incorporated in Nevada. It recently announced a business combination agreement with publicly traded acquisition firm Armada Acquisition Corp II.

The post-close combined entity is slated to operate under the Evernorth name and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker XRPN in early 2026, subject to listing requirements.

Speaking to Nasdaq MarketSite last week, CEO Asheesh Birla said, “The timing couldn’t be more perfect. We have the right kind of regulation, administration, and institutions ready to adopt. A large lion’s share just wanna buy a public stock, so we made it as easy as buying public equities.”

Evernorth CEO talks Ripple Labs support, XRP yield generation

In an interview with Spac Insider, Birla was asked how Evernorth would be generating yield from its XRP reserves. The company head explained that it would tap into both traditional finance and decentralized markets, taking part in lending and liquidity provision.

“There are different kinds of basis trades that you can do around XRP options, and that’s in the traditional sense, which I think is an emerging market—excited to potentially participate there. On the DeFi side is where I really get excited. And that is nascent today. But again, I really believe that in the future, anything that’s happening on the traditional side will happen on the DeFi side or the XRPL Ledger side. But I believe it’s going to be more efficient.” CEO Asheesh Birla.

More than 300 publicly identifiable entities now hold Bitcoin, according to data compiled by BitcoinTreasuries.net.

However, XRP has garnered the attention accorded to the top crypto by market cap. This is owing to the fact that Evernorth is the unrivaled largest institutional holder at the time of this reporting.

