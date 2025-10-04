Ripple Engineer says XRPL now targets institutions with privacy-first innovation.

Ripple cryptographer J. Ayo Akinyele is spearheading efforts to position the XRP Ledger (XRPL) as the top choice for institutions by prioritizing privacy-first innovations. In a recent blog post published on October 2, Akinyele emphasized that the key to meeting institutional demands lies in combining the transparency of public blockchains with confidentiality.

Akinyele pointed out that privacy on-chain should be a baseline protection for the encryption that secures online banking. He cited zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs), a type of cryptography that establishes the veracity of a statement without disclosing the underlying information, as a means of facilitating private but law-abiding transactions. Akinyele suggested Know Your Customer (KYC) as an example of completing the process without disclosing identities to the entire network.

According to Akinyele, organizations will not transfer essential processes to public ledgers unless confidentiality is built into them. He added that regulators will not approve public ledgers if accountability is not present. Akinyele emphasized that wallet infrastructure, selective disclosure, and ZKPs are designed to close that gap.

Akinyele drives XRPL’s privacy-first push for institutional DeFi

“Without privacy, financial institutions cannot safely use public ledgers. Without accountability, regulators cannot sign off. With programmable privacy, we can have both.” https://t.co/fo83mCmhCW Meet J. Ayo Akinyele @ja_akinyele, cryptographer and RippleX Senior Director of… — RippleX (@RippleXDev) October 2, 2025

Akinyele stated that he is committed to making XRPL the go-to option for organizations seeking trust and innovation throughout the upcoming year 2026. According to Akinyele, zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) will be essential for enhancing scalability and facilitating private, legal transactions. He stated that the Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) standard, activated on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) mainnet on October 1, 2025, will represent a significant advancement in the on-chain representation of complex financial products. The Ripple Engineer confirmed that Confidential MPTs will introduce privacy-preserving tokenized collateral to the market in 2026. Akinyele confirmed that confidential MPTs will be a necessary step for institutional adoption of DeFi and tokenized RWAs.

“The future of blockchains belongs to builders who remove unnecessary trust. If we can prove correctness, prevent misuse, and give users confidence that their assets and data are safe, then blockchain tech won’t just scale, it will transform finance.”

~ Ayo Akinyele, Senior Director of Engineering at Ripple

Institutional DeFi has reached a transaction volume of $1 billion, marking a significant milestone in its transition from pilot initiatives, including tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), stablecoin transactions, and lending protocols. In the past year, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) has established itself as a settlement layer that both regulated financial institutions and crypto-native businesses trust, and broken into the Top 10 chains for real-world assets (RWAs).

According to Akinyele, the introduction of XRPL Version 3.0, a protocol-level lending system that permits pooled lending and underwritten credit, is a key component of this approach. Ripple’s team claimed that XRPL version 3.0 aims to establish its position in the upcoming stage of institutional finance by utilizing XRP as a utility token for collateral management and settlement. The Ripple engineer confirmed that the capacity of XRPL to tokenize real-world assets (RWAs) and expedite cross-border payments is driving its institutional adoption.

Akinyele champions XRPL’s bridge for institutional assets

Akinyele thinks that scalability must not come at the expense of security or decentralization. To mitigate market-structure risks without reverting to intermediaries, Akinyele emphasized the use of trusted execution environments (TEEs). The (TEEs) will help in equitable transaction sequencing to prevent front-running and confidential computing for executing sensitive functionality off-chain, while producing verifiable outputs.

The Ripple engineer also positioned XRPL as “uniquely positioned to bridge” what he described as “many trillions of dollars in assets set to move on-chain over the coming decade,” citing the ledger’s decade-long operating history, built-in decentralized exchange, escrow, and payment channels as finance-oriented primitives already at the protocol layer.

