XRP tanks 10%+ amid US debt crisis fix claims

The crypto market is poised to wind down the week in the red, and XRP has not been spared. As the debt crisis on the “crypto capital” continues to mount, the coin has experienced a 10% decline in the past 7 days. Now the coin at the third position by market cap has slipped to the 4th position after being surpassed by Tether.

The price of XRP has dropped below $3.00 in the last few hours and is now just barely above the $2.80 range. Today, the price of the coin fell by 1.67%. It has been going down since the crypto market liquidations earlier this week.

The most recent drop from $2.99 happened at the same time as a bigger drop in the crypto market as a whole, which pushed XRP down toward the $2.82 to $2.84 support area.

Black Swan Capitalist Founder says that XRP can unlock debt liquidity

The US debt crisis is characterized by the national debt exceeding $37 trillion. According to an IMF report, global debt holdings are roughly $251 trillion, or 235% of GDP. Reductions in private sector debt were offset by an increase in public borrowing to $99.2 trillion in 2024.

Debt held by the public is projected to reach 107% of GDP by 2029, surpassing the World War II peak. Sovereign debt increased to 121% of GDP in the United States and 88% in China.

However, Black Swan Capitalist founder Versan Aljarrah has said that global debt cannot be repaid under current conditions and must be restructured. His proposed solution centers on neutral assets like XRP.

Global debt can't be paid back. It has to be restructured.



The real play is converting trillions into tokenized liquidity running on neutral assets like XRP, tokenized gold, and regulated stablecoins.



Cycles reward those who prepare before the narrative, not after. pic.twitter.com/pEYIswQ9jd — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) September 25, 2025

According to him, only XRP can unlock the liquidity trapped inside. He said, “The real play is converting trillions into tokenized liquidity running on neutral assets like XRP, tokenized gold, and regulated stablecoins.”

RippleNet’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) has already demonstrated using XRP to source cross-border liquidity. In addition, Ripple is gaining popularity. Tokenization on XRPL is being used in real life by DBS, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin project.

Meanwhile, the conversation around Ripple, XRP, and SWIFT has taken a fresh turn. SWIFT has been running trials with blockchain systems, including the XRP Ledger and Hedera, to test how distributed ledgers could plug into its cross-border payments infrastructure.

However, it is still unclear whether SWIFT will treat XRP Ledger as a core settlement option or simply keep it as one of several blockchains in a broader interoperability framework.

XRP responds to the drop by selling

The price action shows that traders are responding to the price drop by selling many of their holdings. At the same time, the bullish energy from last week starts to fade.

The 30-day moving average is around $2.89 right now, just above the price of XRP, which is $2.84. If the price falls below this moving average, the short-term trend has turned bearish, meaning sellers are in charge.

The $2.80 support line has become an important deciding line in the short term. A breakdown could mean that the bearish trend will continue and push the price of XRP even lower. On the other hand, if it stays above it, it could be the base for a recovery. Whether or not today’s crash lasts or the price stays stable will depend on whether XRP can return to the $2.89–$2.90 range.

Get up to $30,050 in trading rewards when you join Bybit today