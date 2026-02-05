XRP sees a sharp jump in online optimism as Bitcoin and Ether’s sentiment tanks

XRP is suddenly the only coin traders are feeling good about. While Bitcoin and Ethereum got dragged down hard last week, online talk around XRP just went the other way.

The latest data from Santiment show traders have become extremely negative on Bitcoin and Ether, but somehow XRP is now leading the pack in positive sentiment. No other major coin is getting this kind of attention right now.

Santiment explained that when small traders are scared, that’s usually when things start to bounce. Most retail traders still don’t trust this crypto rebound, and that doubt might actually be the fuel for a short-term rally.

Bitcoin and Ether ETFs see massive outflows and heavy losses

Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs saw a big pullback on February 4. Total net outflows hit $171.50 million in just one day. Fidelity’s FBTC alone lost $86.44 million, the biggest single-day outflow on the list.

Grayscale’s GBTC bled another $41.77 million, and ARKB gave up $31.72 million. All major funds posted losses. The value traded across Bitcoin ETFs hit $7.14 billion that day, but prices dropped across the board. FBTC ended the day down 4.03%, and every other ETF showed similar red numbers.

Despite those hits, total net assets in Bitcoin ETFs still sit at $95.51 billion, which is 6.35% of Bitcoin’s full market cap. Cumulative net inflows across all Bitcoin ETFs are still positive at $55.13 billion, but the mood is not.

Ethereum had no better luck. Ether ETF products posted $20.53 million in outflows. Fidelity’s FETH was the only fund to register a drop that day. Total value traded was $2.27 billion, but that wasn’t enough to keep prices from falling.

Every Ether ETF lost between 5.60% and 5.80%. ETHE, run by Grayscale, has now lost $5.14 billion since launch. ETH ETFs are holding $13.04 billion in total net assets, or 4.82% of Ethereum’s market cap.

It’s clear the big names are losing money fast. Retail traders are dumping risk. But somehow, XRP is moving the opposite way.

XRP ETF inflows grow while options traders go heavy on calls

XRP ETFs are the only ones in the green. On February 4, XRP brought in $4.83 million in daily inflows. That brings total cumulative inflows to $1.21 billion, and net assets across XRP ETFs are now at $1.07 billion, which equals 1.15% of XRP’s total market cap.

Franklin’s XRPZ led the inflows with $2.51 million, followed by Bitwise’s XRP product at $1.72 million. Even 21Shares’ TOXR pulled in over $600,000. Total value traded on all XRP ETFs came in at $42.65 million.

That’s small compared to Bitcoin and Ether, but the direction matters more. While the others are dropping, XRP is pulling in cash.

Options traders are also going all in on XRP. Binance data from February 4 shows calls made up 86.87% of all open interest. Puts only made up 13.13%. In money terms, open call positions total about $255.3 million, compared to just $38.6 million in puts.

The top five options by open interest are all call contracts expiring on February 6, sitting between $1.70 and $2.15.

The largest is the $1.70 call, which holds more than 42,000 contracts. The $2.15 call is close behind with over 31,000. Traders aren’t betting on wild breakouts. They’re aiming for a small win in the short term.

