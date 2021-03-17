TL;DR Breakdown

XRP price prediction highlights Ripple’s 19.5 percent price surge after the SEC ruling emerged.

XRP might record a substantial price surge if a technical pattern on the 12-hour chart matures.

XRP holders request to insert themselves as third-party defendants in the ongoing SEC lawsuit against the crypto asset.

Ripple XRP is widely known asset in the crypto sphere as one of the pioneer crypto assets in the market. And as such, XRP has been one of the few crypto tokens that have managed to recover from last week’s market slump. Despite correcting towards the $0.45 region, the cross-border digital currency managed to establish strong support.

XRP Price Prediction: General price overview

Following last week’s price decline, Ripple managed to record an immediate price recovery that pushed the crypto coin past 2 primary resistant levels at the $0.46 and $0.51 region. This price movement saw Ripple exchange hands at a weekly high of about $0.533, but a quick correction followed. This forced Ripple bulls to look for support at the $0.44 region.

Meanwhile, XRP is currently trading at about $0.454 amidst a renewed upsurge. At present, Ripple’s immediate downward level is under protection from the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart.

On the other hand, investors hope Ripple will break the $0.5 resistance level in the ongoing price recovery to initiate the $0.6 campaign.

Ripple price movement in the past 24 hours

Ripple has mainly been recording sideways price movements over the past few hours as the coin now shows signs of a renewed bull run. According to today’s trading activities, Ripple managed to record a 2.7 percent recovery when the markets opened, and it is now exchanging at a $0.454 region. Despite the current price being a negative 1.39 percent regarding price recovery, the current price is above the 9 and 21-day Moving Averages (MA).

According to the 24-hour chart, Ripple is still experiencing difficulties slicing above the $0.56 region as previous efforts so far have not been successful. Despite the recent trial and failures, Ripple is still making efforts to move past the channel’s upper boundary.

XRP 4-hour chart

On the 4-hour chart, there is a double bottom pattern forming and almost coming to maturity. The pattern indicates a very bullish signal in the offing, and it usually comes to the fore when the price of a crypto asset depreciates to the support level twice. For the pattern to send a bullish signal, the 2 price dips have to be separated by a sharp peak.

According to the 4-hour chart, when Ripple moved towards the support level for the second time, the downward trend lost momentum. This was made possible by the bulls, who assertive dashed to the rescue of their favorite coin.

Such double bottom patterns communicate accurate breakout points. They are calculated from the neckline to the bottom line. Traders can expect a bull run when the price cuts through the midline. In Ripple’s case, traders should expect a 20 percent price surge that is likely to push it towards the $0.6 mark.

Conclusion

With Ripple holder coming together to file a motion against the SEC, it appears they are united now more than ever. Amid the current legal turmoil, XRP holders will not allow their favorite coin to go under, and the only way to prove their point is by making Ripple cause ripples in the market by surging upwards.

