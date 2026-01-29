XRP millionaire wallets rise in 2026 as large holders accumulate.

Ripple’s XRP is drawing renewed attention among large holders, as the number of so‑called “millionaire wallets”, addresses holding at least 1 million XRP tokens, has begun rising again in early 2026, according to multiple on‑chain analytics platforms.

On-chain data from analytics firm Santiment shows that since the start of the year, several wallets holding more than 1 million XRP have appeared or increased their balances, representing the first uptick in this metric since late 2025, following several months of decline. This increase has occurred even as XRP’s market price has remained relatively subdued.

In a post on X, cryptocurrency analytics firm Santiment stated that the number of XRP “millionaire” wallets is increasing once again, even as the overall cryptocurrency market continues to struggle.

On-chain data shows large XRP holders are returning

The largest XRP holders are now making a comeback after several months of decline. This comes after the cryptocurrency’s largest holders sold heavily towards the end of last year.

Santiment reported that 42 addresses holding at least 1 million XRP have returned to the ledger since January 1. This is the first increase in these large addresses since September and represents the end of the decline that occurred in late 2025. This change follows a sharp decline in large XRP wallets from October to December, in which 784 “millionaire” wallets left the network as selling pressure increased and prices stabilized.

However, since the beginning of 2026, this trend has been reversing, according to Santiment, which noted that large wallets appear to be entering the market rather than reducing their positions.

This is happening despite the fact that the price of XRP is down about 4% year to date. This is an encouraging sign for the future, as large wallets often move before the market.

With XRP trading around $1.87, every wallet containing at least 1 million units is worth an impressive $1.87 million. This shows the enormous amounts of money that are being transacted in the recent acquisition of these digital currencies.

Market players are always monitoring the activities of large investors because they tend to be more concerned with the long-term than the short-term market situation. Thus, the buildup of large XRP holdings during a market lull can be interpreted as an indication that large investors expect favorable conditions in the future, despite the current negative market sentiment.

On the other hand, views on XRP’s short-term prospects are highly polarized. In a recent post on the X platform, crypto trader CW stated that XRP is on the brink of a massive selling wall and that strong buying pressure could push the price to $2.30 if it overcomes key resistance levels.

Analysts disagree on where XRP’s price will go as fear grows in the market

Analysts remain divided on XRP’s future as fear persists in the market and Bitcoin continues to lead cryptocurrency trading. However, a few indicators suggest renewed interest in the token. Large investors are slowly building up their holdings, but overall indicators suggest they remain cautious about taking on more risk.

According to data provided by blockchain analytics company Nansen, the percentage of ‘smart money’ investors increasing their XRP holdings has risen by 11.55% over the past month.

These types of consistently profitable traders appear to be increasing their XRP positions even as overall market sentiment remains bearish. Others remain more cautious. Swyftx lead analyst Pav Hundal observed that XRP’s price movements may rely too heavily on storytelling rather than sound fundamentals. He warns that the price may face near-term pressure if unexpected events occur during the US CLARITY Act’s voting process.

However, broader market signals continue to suggest a nervous sentiment. The CoinMarketCap Altcoin Season Index currently reads 31 out of 100. This indicates Bitcoin’s strength in comparison to altcoins over the past 90 days.

At the same time, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently reads in the “fear” zone. This suggests that investors are still apprehensive about entering the market to buy coins like XRP.

