XPeng delivers 42,013 vehicles in October, up 76% YoY, joins 40,000‑unit club again

XPeng delivered 42,013 vehicles in October, up by 76% year‑on‑year and placing the company back above the 40,000 monthly deliveries line for the second time this year, according to a report released on Monday by the company.

XPeng has now gone twelve straight months without a monthly decline in deliveries, which stands out in a Chinese EV market where most companies move up one month and drop the next.

XPeng included both its mainline models and the new Mona brand in this figure, without splitting out how many cars went to domestic buyers versus overseas, according to the report.

The return to the 40,000 range comes shortly after the launch of the Mona series, which began delivering in September, only weeks after the line was introduced in late August.

The Mona M03 sedan starts at 119,800 yuan ($16,812), with a 155,800 yuan version offering enhanced driver‑assist features. XPeng counted Mona sales together with its core lineup in the monthly tally.

Competition among Chinese EV brands intensifies

XPeng’s consistent deliveries arrive while Tesla faces unstable results in the same market. Tesla’s China wholesale figures came in at 67,886 units in July, 83,192 in August, and 71,525 in September.

Meanwhile, BYD recorded 436,856 deliveries in October, continuing to lead the market on total volume. However, this also represented a 12.7% decrease from October of last year.

In its third‑quarter earnings report last week, BYD reported a 32.6% year‑on‑year decline in profit, which was its largest plunge in history.

Nio delivered 40,397 vehicles in October, covering its main Nio brand along with its Onvo and Firefly budget‑tier brands. The core Nio brand rose from 13,728 units to 17,143, while Onvo came in at 17,342. The firm continues to distribute its volume across multiple pricing levels.

Xiaomi held deliveries at above 40,000 but did not disclose an exact breakdown for the month. Li Auto delivered 31,767 vehicles, a 6.4% decline from September. Li Auto had previously said the company was stabilizing sales after a marketing error earlier in the year. Geely’s Zeekr reported 21,423 vehicles, slightly higher than the 18,257 delivered in September.

Alongside sales reports, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has released draft safety standards requiring clearer and easier‑to‑use interior emergency door release mechanisms, including the way handles are designed and labeled. These draft standards are open for public comment through November 22.

Separately, in the United States, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has requested detailed records concerning all model year, “2021 Tesla Model Y vehicles manufactured for sale or lease in the United States,” as well as “peer vehicles,” including Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles from model years 2017 to 2022, and “systems related to opening doors including, door handles, door latches, 12VDC batteries, software,” and other components.

Tesla has until December 10 to turn over the information, and while can seek an extension on the deadline from NHTSA, the company may face fines of ”$27,874 per violation per day, with a maximum of $139,356,994″ if the company either fails to or refuses to “respond completely, accurately, or in a timely manner” to NHTSA’s information requests, the agency cautioned in its letter.

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program