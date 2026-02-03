Elon Musk's xAI is hiring a crypto "Finance Expert" to train its AI models.

xAI, the artificial intelligence firm founded by Elon Musk, has put up a job opening for a “cryptocurrency specialist” to help train its advanced AI systems.

According to a newly posted role description, xAI is hiring individuals with deep expertise in blockchain markets, decentralized finance systems, and quantitative trading techniques. The job is meant to support the development of the AI model Grok, building on the engagement of the crypto community on the social platform X.

“X is already the #1 place where CT hangs out. Elon Musk wants to make xAI/grok the #1 research platform for crypto folks, too? Definitely a net positive for the crypto ecosystem!” wrote CoinDCX CEO Sumit Gupta.

xAI is looking to train Grok AI with crypto market intelligence

xAI’s job description reads that the candidate will be required to use internal labeling software and collaborate with engineers on digital asset markets and trading behavior. The job would require them to teach Grok to reason technically and judge before executing instructions.

As a Crypto Expert, you will contribute directly to xAI’s mission by training and refining our advanced AI models. You will teach the models how crypto quantitative traders analyze blockchain data, model tokenomics, evaluate on-chain flows, manage extreme volatility, exploit inefficiencies in centralized and decentralized venues. xAI.

Moreover, the specialist will guide models through complex trading problems in crypto markets, such as liquidity crunches and liquidations. Some of the tasks mentioned include blockchain data interpretation, token economics, derivatives, and cross-market inefficiencies.

The job description lists analysis of on-chain activity and capital flows, along with references on decentralized lending, yield strategies, and liquidity modeling. Candidates may tackle funding rate trades, price basis gaps, order books dynamics, and miner extractable value (MEV).

The Finance expert will also provide critiques of model outputs and propose alternative methods grounded in mathematical reasoning and code-based solutions. All outputs will become company property under work-for-hire terms, while engineers and researchers will refine training tasks and feedback in collaboration with the expert.

Quantitative analysis, applied maths, and computer science are among the requirements

The xAI training team has set several requirements for hiring, mostly focused on financial education, with a sprinkle of software development. Eligible candidates must have advanced quantitative education and professional experience in blockchain trading, coupled with degrees in financial engineering, applied mathematics, computer science, or statistics.

xAI said it prefers credentials that include professional trading backgrounds at crypto funds or market makers, but public research or open-source contributions are added advantages. Furthermore, certifications in finance or blockchain may help, though having exposure to AI model evaluation in financial contexts is a strong plus.

“Hourly pay is just one part of our total rewards package at xAI. Specific benefits vary by country; depending on your country of residence, you may have access to medical benefits. We do not offer benefits for part-time roles,” the company explained.

The training job opening comes against the backdrop of xAI’s computing infrastructure expansion, announced by CEO Musk about two weeks ago. In mid-January, the company brought its supposed “first gigawatt-scale” AI training Colossus 2 supercomputer online.

The Colossus 2 supercomputer for @Grok is now operational. First Gigawatt training cluster in the world. Upgrades to 1.5GW in April. https://t.co/GpgZ6Pe30s — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2026

According to Musk, Colossus 2’s first installation took 122 days to reach full operational capacity. Its successor crossed the one-gigawatt threshold as it went live, but the new supercomputer, which harbors over 550,000 Nvidia GPUs, clocked two gigawatts on January 3.

