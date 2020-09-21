The Silicon Valley-based blockchain firm, Xage, has announced the deployment of its Xage Security Fabric in the United States Space service data protection system.

The aim of the Xage Security Fabric is to establish an improved and secure connection between military and individual satellites and ground stations. The United States Air Force will also lend their support and expertise which would be instrumental to the success of the project.

Giving his review, Xage’s Chief Executive Officer, Duncan Greatwood said that the innovation seeks to connect and secure a vast number of satellites simultaneously.

Xage Security Fabric to ensure maximum network security

The primary use of the blockchain-backed Xage Security Fabric will be to collect data from previously launched blockchain projects and allow them to communicate with each other.

The security fabric will ensure that all access to the network is verified and will enable the system to provide only reliable data in return. This will eliminate the obstacles encountered with the secure connection of ground stations with satellites that belong to the military and private entities. This is not the first time that Xage would be contracted with this kind of task as it has previously provided oil and gas companies with security solutions.

Innovation would limit the number of hack attempts on the network

Backing up the usefulness of the Xage Security Fabric, Greatwood said that the innovation was necessary because it would provide a wide range of protection to the satellites.

Furthermore, he added that there would be limited threats of an attack due to the strengthening of the security with the innovation’s deployment. He also noted that satellite networks mirror the way oil pads work, as they usually change as satellites move into and outside the view of stations located on the ground.