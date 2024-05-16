Loading...

X Rolls Out Its AI Chatbot Grok to EU Users

2 mins read
X’s AI Chatbot Grok Roll Outs to EU Users

Contents
1. Grok News Summaries Won’t Be Available Yet Due to EU Elections
2. Grok is X’s Response to ChatGPT
3. Grok Will Soon Offer a “Humorous” Take on News
Share link:

In this post:

  • Grok AI chatbot is now rolling out to users in Europe.
  • X’s news summaries by Grok won’t be available in the EU until after the elections.
  • Elon Musk said Grok will soon offer humorous news takes like The Daily Show and Colbert Report.

X has announced that its AI chatbot Grok is now being made available to broader users in Europe, as permitted by the EU regulators.

Grok News Summaries Won’t Be Available Yet Due to EU Elections

Grok first launched in the United Kingdom on May 4th, becoming the first region in Europe to access the chatbot. X said Tuesday all premium users in Europe can now access Grok’s AI search assistant feature.

However, the users will not be able to access additional features, particularly the Grok news summaries, until after the EU Elections in June 2024, per the announcement.

“Once the European Elections have concluded, we will continue the rollout of contextualised trends for all users,” X posted

Grok is X’s Response to ChatGPT

X announced the summary feature called “Stories on X” earlier this month. The summaries are generated by Grok based on the tweets of users, not news articles from third parties. 

Also Read: Grok Generates Stories By Summarizing News On Elon Musk’s X

X launched Grok in November 2023 as a response to ChatGPT and, perhaps, to attract more people to pay for its premium services. But while most existing chatbots seem to focus on being informative and comprehensive, Grok aims for an informal and humorous tone.

Grok Will Soon Offer a “Humorous” Take on News

Following the Europe launch, the current owner of X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk, said Tuesday that Grok will soon attempt to offer humorous takes on news like The Daily Show and Colbert Report, which were known for their witty commentary and comedic skits that poke fun at news stories.

“Grok will soon offer a humorous take on the news in the spirit of how The Daily Show and Colbert Report used to be in ancient times,” Musk posted. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Microsoft
#Trending News
2 mins read

Microsoft Offers Relocation to China-Based Employees

Google's New AI Search
#Trending News
2 mins read

Google’s New AI Search Shakes Up the Industry, Leaving Publishers in a Dilemma

Metalens Camera
#AI
2 mins read

Researchers Use Artificial Intelligence to Improve Image Quality in Metalens Camera

Qatar
#Trending News
3 mins read

Qatar Economic Forum Tackles Youth Empowerment and Unemployment

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan