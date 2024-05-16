X Rolls Out Its AI Chatbot Grok to EU Users

X has announced that its AI chatbot Grok is now being made available to broader users in Europe, as permitted by the EU regulators.

Grok News Summaries Won’t Be Available Yet Due to EU Elections

Grok first launched in the United Kingdom on May 4th, becoming the first region in Europe to access the chatbot. X said Tuesday all premium users in Europe can now access Grok’s AI search assistant feature.

Grok now available in Europe https://t.co/aD8PsPq4X3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2024

However, the users will not be able to access additional features, particularly the Grok news summaries, until after the EU Elections in June 2024, per the announcement.

“Once the European Elections have concluded, we will continue the rollout of contextualised trends for all users,” X posted.

Grok is X’s Response to ChatGPT

X announced the summary feature called “Stories on X” earlier this month. The summaries are generated by Grok based on the tweets of users, not news articles from third parties.

X launched Grok in November 2023 as a response to ChatGPT and, perhaps, to attract more people to pay for its premium services. But while most existing chatbots seem to focus on being informative and comprehensive, Grok aims for an informal and humorous tone.

Grok Will Soon Offer a “Humorous” Take on News

Following the Europe launch, the current owner of X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk, said Tuesday that Grok will soon attempt to offer humorous takes on news like The Daily Show and Colbert Report, which were known for their witty commentary and comedic skits that poke fun at news stories.

“Grok will soon offer a humorous take on the news in the spirit of how The Daily Show and Colbert Report used to be in ancient times,” Musk posted.