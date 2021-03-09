TL;DR Breakdown:

Wooter Apparel now accepts Dogecoin as a crypto payment option.

There are reportedly about 120 companies that accept Dogecoin as a payment option.

The meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE), is gradually rising to the mainstream following recent tweets and promotions from popular figures and celebrities, including the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk. Amid Dogecoin’s growing popularity, many companies and businesses are beginning to accept it for payment, needless to mention that people are also increasingly buying DOGE. Today, a United States company, Wooter Apparel, has also added support for the cryptocurrency.

Wooter Apparel joins the Dogecoin bandwagon

Wooter Apparel is reportedly the first sports apparel company to roll out support for Bitcoin (BTC) payment back in 2015. Building on its progressive experience with the cryptocurrency, the company looks to take up the game by adding Dogecoin as another alternative for crypto payment. Wooter Apparel mentioned that Dogecoin is also a cheaper option to transact beyond credit cards and banks.

“Wooter now believes crypto and blockchain technology can help facilitate global payments,” per the report.

The recent DOGE price movements won lots of attention for the cryptocurrency. The market capitalization of Dogecoin even rose to the top-ten for some time. Reportedly, about 120 businesses and companies are currently accepting Dogecoin as a payment option, according to Accepted Here, a website that tracks companies accepting crypto globally. These companies include Travala.com, Stake Box, Box Real Estate, Ninja Game Keys, and many others.

Dogecoin is currently ranked the 14th-largest digital currency by market capitalization. During press time, it was trading at $0.0586 on Coinmarketcap, which represents a 5.11 percent and 16.5 percent price change on a daily and weekly count. From the circulating supply of 128,688,190,346 DOGE, the cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $7.5 billion.