TL;DR Breakdown

• The cryptocurrency world is opening up, with increased inclusion.

• Women are already active investors, developers, and founders of projects regarding blockchain.

Over time, women have continued to enter the cryptocurrency industry, and the men’s cryptocurrencies club is finally opening up. Women play an important role in the blockchain and all related sectors like NFT, DeFi, and cryptocurrencies.

2020 saw an increase of almost 43% in women now working in digital currencies; today, they represent 26% of crypto holders in the United States. 53% of all people who want to learn about digital currencies are women. This information indicates that the proportion of women in the crypto world and crypto industries may increase in the coming years.

They have offered new trade and financing initiatives that help drive women’s participation within the blockchain. There are also educational initiatives to encourage women.

Using Crypto for financial independence

Too many women are using digital currencies to have more control over their finances. Cryptocurrencies are anonymous and are ideal for women to escape from bad relationships where the significant other in the couple has gained financial control.

Many women have become outstanding and savvy investors in cryptocurrencies. For example, in India, about 15% of customers in cryptocurrency transactions and exchanges were women, this number has increased in 2021, where it is already over 20%.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that one in four Robinhood app clients who trade digital currencies are women. The eToro Group digital trading platform also had similar findings, where they reported that since 2019, women’s participation in trading had doubled to almost 20%.

eToro CEO Guy Hirsch has commented that women often have very different investment habits than men. He claims that women are long-term investors and are less impulsive than men.

In addition, he highlights that women maintain their views or positions. He says that women have more Bitcoin and Ethereum, while men have Tron and Cardano.

An impulsive decentralization by women

Hester Peirce, an SEC commissioner, has claimed that the excessive and passionate action of the SEC is not what suffocates the crypto industry. Instead, according to Peirce, this has happened due to the lack of will to take specific actions.

Peirce is famous for offering clarity in the crypto market, and she is known as crypto mon. She is a woman with a lot of hope in decentralized finance (DeFi). As she greatly influences the crypto world, many people look to her for the best guidance and to efficiently access the crypto world.

Women have a greater opportunity in the cryptocurrency market and the other financial organizations of the world. But Catherin Coley, Binance US director, comments that women can define a new era in the global financial market.