WLF token surges 7% as ex-Robinhood counsel joins Trump-backed firm

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) saw one of the fastest-growing digital assets in its native token WLF jump more than 7% this morning after the fintech platform filed that it had officially accepted and hired Mack McCain, a former top legal official with Robinhood, as Lead Attorney in what has become perhaps the most closely watched development of recent months.



The token surged to as much as $0.1479 on TradingView in the hours after the listing announcement, one of its largest single-day gains this quarter.

Based on a post on X, the organization expressed its excitement about having Mack McCain join as General Counsel for World Liberty Financial, highlighting that he was previously from Robinhood, where he held roles such as Head of Legal Strategy, International Brokerage & AI, and Regulatory Lead.

The hiring was well-covered in crypto media, and analysts said the news boosted investor confidence in the project, which has been both hyped and derided due to its association with the business network of Donald Trump.

Former Robinhood lawyer to lead WLFI’s global compliance initiative

McCain brings over 10 years of expertise in financial regulation, the adoption of fintech, and the governance of digital assets. Before working at Robinhood, he served as a senior legal and compliance official at Charles Schwab, Scottrade, and Arta Finance, gaining expertise in both centralized and decentralized finance.

McCain was pivotal at Robinhood for leading complex global regulatory frontiers, such as investing powered by AI and the operation of international brokerages. The inclusion of WLFI may lend the Trump-supported project more credibility at a time when cryptocurrencies are under greater scrutiny.

McCain’s leadership will reportedly focus on the firm’s Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization initiative, according to WLFI. This involves linking blockchain tokens to tangible assets, such as real estate, commodities, or securities backed by treasuries. This is intended to transform WLFI into a legal entity that meets the requirements and is supported by the necessary infrastructure, while also attracting institutional investors.

WLFI is in the midst of finding its audience, as highlighted by CoinGecko. The token is trading at around $0.1478, representing an increase of over 9% in the last day and approximately 17.8% in the past seven days. It’s available on a limited number of mid-tier exchanges and has been an object of interest to U.S. and international speculators seeking exposure to politically flavored digital assets.

It may be a savvy move for the company to hire someone like Mack McCain, a high-profile regulatory expert, said Zak Folkman, co-founder of World Liberty Financial.

He noted being “thrilled” by the addition of someone with McCain’s level of experience in digital assets, adding McCain knows how to straddle compliance and innovation — something Folkman said is necessary as the company expands internationally while dealing with regulators across many jurisdictions.

Observers say WLFI’s most recent hire contributes to a growing trend among crypto firms to recruit compliance industry veterans in anticipation of increasingly stringent regulatory scrutiny across major markets, including the U.S. and Europe. With new frameworks emerging under MiCA in the E.U. and proposed digital asset legislation from Congress in the U.S., getting it right early would enable WLFI to compete effectively, Carson said.

Investors assess market outlook and future impact

For investors, McCain’s appearance at World Liberty Financial is a sign that the company, which had an extremely political launch, is maturing. That could attract institutional partners seeking connections to compliant crypto projects.

However, uncertainty remains as people fear political risk. The project’s connection to the Trump brand exposes it to political risks — especially as the 2026 U.S. elections draw closer.

It is not clear how transparent the firm is about its operations, or whether it can sustain such steep price gains. But WLFI’s regulatory stance, tokenomic architecture, and experienced management team could set it apart in the growing DeFi landscape. If the firm can establish sufficient legal credibility, it may graduate from a political fantasy token to a viable fintech reality.

