WisdomTreexlm

WisdomTree launches physically-backed Stellar Lumens ETP in Europe

1. Stellar Lumens ETP now listed on 3 exchanges
2. XLM price resembles the pattern observed back in 2017
  • WisdomTree has launched a physically backed exchange-traded product tied to stellar lumens (XLM) across several European platforms.
  • The ETP carries a management fee of 0.50% and is listed on the Swiss SIX Exchange, as well as the Paris and Amsterdam Euronext exchanges.
  • XLM is down 5,88% in the last 24 hours and 20.3% down in the last 7 days, trading at around $0.3239.

Asset management firm WisdomTree has launched a physically backed exchange-traded product tied to Stellar Lumens (XLM) across several European platforms. The launch marks the first physically-backed Stellar Lumens ETP. 

WisdomTree manages over $2 billion across a curated range of 11 physically backed, institutional-grade crypto ETPs. They provide a simple, secure, and low-cost way to gain exposure to single coins, such as Bitcoin, Ether, and now Lumens, through diversified crypto baskets.

Alexis Marinof, CEO, Europe, WisdomTree, said,  “In 2024, we led the European market in crypto ETP inflows, and this momentum has continued in 2025 as we support clients with innovative, differentiated solutions underpinned by the security, transparency and product structuring they expect from WisdomTree.”

Stellar Lumens ETP now listed on 3 exchanges

According to the available market data, the ETP charges a management fee of 0.50%. WisdomTree asserts that the 0.50% fee is the lowest-cost physically backed lumens ETP in Europe. The product is now listed on the Swiss SIX Exchange, as well as the Paris and Amsterdam Euronext exchanges, and is set to launch on Germany’s Xetra on October 15. 

WisdomTree claims this product is the most cost-effective XLM physical ETP in Europe, designed to provide institutions with a compliant investment channel for native Stellar network assets.

Known for its efficient cross-border payments and tokenized asset issuance, the Stellar network has partnered with over 69 regulated financial institutions across more than 170 countries for fiat–to–crypto bridging.

Dovile Silenskyte, director of digital assets research at WisdomTree, said, “Stellar is one of the most established blockchains in the world, with a clear focus on solving real-world problems in cross-border payments and finance. Lumens serve as the lifeblood of the Stellar network, facilitating efficient cross-currency transactions and, with a fixed total supply of 50 billion and no inflationary issuance, it benefits from scarcity and monetary integrity.” 

Meanwhile, WisdomTree just announced that its European ETF and ETP range has surpassed $50 billion in assets under management. Globally, WisdomTree manages over $140 billion across asset classes on behalf of investors.

WisdomTree’s European growth has been underpinned by more than $6 billion of net inflows year-to-date. This reflects broad investor engagement across its expanding suite of ETPs. Momentum has been driven by strong demand for the WisdomTree Europe Defence UCITS ETF, which now has over $4 billion in assets and is one of the most successful European ETF launches of 2025.

Additionally, WisdomTree has experienced consistent asset growth across its UCITS platform, now totaling $12 billion in assets. The firm also holds gold and commodity ETPs, with a range now exceeding $30 billion in assets. 

WisdomTree was also the first established asset manager to launch physically backed crypto ETPs, leveraging its heritage in physically backed gold exposures.

XLM price resembles the pattern observed back in 2017

A crypto analyst noted that the current 2025 XLM price closely resembles the pattern observed in 2017. 

According to the analyst, the 2025 configuration is almost identical-looking, suggesting history may be repeating itself once again. The market tends to go through cycles, and the re-emergence of old technical patterns may be a sign that XLM is entering another significant phase in its long-term trend.

The analyst explained, “Same structure, different cycle. The market changes with time, but the psychology and price behavior often repeat.” The comparison lends credence to the notion that old classical set-ups continue to influence new market action, and Stellar is reverting to its old beat once again.

However, the price of XLM has been in a downturn for as long as 30 days, with a decline of 17.52%. Meanwhile, XLM is down 6% in the last 24 hours and 20.3% in the last 7 days. It is trading at around $0.3239.

