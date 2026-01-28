WisdomTree brings tokenized funds to Solana in push for wider investor access

WisdomTree expanded its tokenized funds to Solana on Wednesday, enabling retail and institutional investors to access the firm’s tokenized funds. Users will be able to access the tokenized funds through the WisdomTree Connect and WisdomTree Prime platforms.

The New York-based asset manager stated that the initiative to integrate its tokenized funds into Solana was part of the firm’s multi-chain deployment strategy. Maredith Shannon, the firm’s Head of Business Development, Digital Assets, stated that the initiative reflects the firm’s focus on regulated real-world assets across the on-chain ecosystem.

Solana helps WisdomTree meet growing crypto-native demand

WisdomTree tokenized funds are now live on @Solana WisdomTree Prime and Connect users can access regulated money market, equity, fixed income, and multi-asset funds natively on Solana, with the ability to hold them in self-custody wallets. Read the Press Release:… pic.twitter.com/sgmolzWsZK — WisdomTree Prime® (@WisdomTreePrime) January 28, 2026

Users of WisdomTree Connect and WisdomTree Prime can access the firm’s tokenized funds via money markets, equities, fixed income, alternatives, and asset allocation funds. The funds will also be accessible through the firm’s stablecoin conversion service, USDC and PYUSD.

The firm stated that WisdomTree Connect enables users to mint WisdomTree tokenized funds on Solana. The feature offers conversion and subscription services via WisdomTree’s stablecoin. The feature will also allow institutional clients to purchase, hold, and manage tokenized fund positions directly on the Solana blockchain.

The firm stated that WisdomTree Prime users can on-ramp USDC directly from Solana via its application, which also provides access to regulated, yield-generating tokenized funds. According to the report, the entire on-ramping process will remain on-chain to eliminate the friction in traditional banking rails.

“Solana’s infrastructure, which focuses on high transaction speeds, allows us to meet growing crypto-native demand while maintaining the regulatory standards institutions expect, giving both institutional and retail investors more seamless, on-chain access to tokenized funds.”

–Maredith Shannon, Head of Business Development, Digital Assets at WisdomTree.

Nick Ducoff, Head of Institutional Growth at the Solana Foundation, said the initiative mirrors the growth of real-world assets on Solana, surpassing $1 billion. The firm also said its decision to expand access to its tokenized RWAs on Solana shows the blockchain’s ability to support that demand at scale.

Solana doubles down on financial infrastructure

WisdomTree’s expansion to the Solana blockchain comes as Armani Ferrante, CEO of crypto exchange Backpack, stated that the ecosystem spent 2025 doubling down on financial infrastructure. He believes that Solana is now shifting back toward decentralized finance, trading, and payments.

Ferrante also noted that institutional interest in SOL has rarely been stronger despite crypto prices remaining subdued and crypto-native investors remaining cautious. He believes that Wall Street has never been more bullish, pointing to Solana’s growth around tokenization, stablecoins, and on-chain settlement. At the time of publication, Solana is trading at $125.76, down around 1.4% in the past 7 days.

Ferrante stated that the concept of a token as a canonical, agreed-upon ledger entry for ownership applies everywhere. He also argued that real-world adoption of Solana will require deeper integration with regulatory frameworks.

Despite crypto investors’ caution, WisdomTree’s Head of Equity Strategy, Jeff Weniger, and Head of Investment Strategy, Kevin Flanagan, believe gold could break above $6,000 if investors change their apathy. Gold broke above $5,000 earlier this week, while Silver sliced through $100, driven by central bank accumulation and heightened geopolitical tensions.

WisdomTree’s Global Chief Investment Officer, Jeremy Schwartz, revealed that most investors have 0-3% in gold and very little in diversified commodity allocations. He noted that approximately $17 billion in assets in diversified commodity strategies in the U.S. were invested across the entire ETF industry. Schwartz also believes that investors holding 0-3% in gold means they’re betting against inflation hedging, monetary debasement, and diversification.

Schwartz acknowledged that he likes gold but doesn’t want to sell stocks or bonds with more fundamental income streams to fund it. He believes that investors don’t need to reallocate from stocks or bonds to gold if they can overlay it capital efficiently.

