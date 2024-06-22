Loading...

Winklevoss twins refunded for donating Bitcoin to Trump above the legal limit

2 mins read
Winklevoss

Contents
1. Winklevoss duo accuses Biden of fighting crypto
2. Trump’s complicated relationship with Bitcoin
Share link:

In this post:

  • Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss received refunds for their Bitcoin donations to Trump.
  • The billionaire brothers exceeded the legal limit for an individual donation.
  • Tyler and Cameron donated $1 million in Bitcoin each.

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, the billionaire twin brothers who founded the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, received partial refunds after their donation of Bitcoin (BTC) to the Donald Trump presidential campaign exceeded the legal limit, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Also read: Winklevoss twins donate $2M to Trump in effort to fight Biden

On Thursday, the brothers separately announced on X, formerly Twitter, a donation of $1 million in Bitcoin (15.47 BTC) each to the campaign. The donations exceeded the maximum $844,600 that the Trump committee could accept per person under federal law, according to the report.

Winklevoss duo accuses Biden of fighting crypto

The amount that exceeded the limit was repaid to the Winklevoss duo, the report said, citing a campaign official. It is not clear whether the committee, which received the donation on behalf of the presidential hopeful Trump, reimbursed the money in Bitcoin or cash.

“President Donald J. Trump is the pro-Bitcoin, pro-crypto, and pro-business choice,” Tyler Winklevoss wrote in a post on X, explaining the donation.

He accused the Biden administration of having “openly declared war against crypto.” He said the administration has “weaponized multiple government agencies to bully, harass, and sue the good actors in our industry in an effort to destroy it.”

The $2 million Winklevoss donation comes after Donald Trump, who has recently positioned himself as a Bitcoin and cryptocurrency advocate, criticized efforts by the Democrats to regulate the sector during a fundraiser with tech executives in San Francisco earlier this month.

“Crypto innovators and others in the technology sector are under attack from Biden and Democrats,” said Brian Hughes, a senior adviser to the campaign, told Bloomberg News. “While Biden stifles innovation with more regulation and higher taxes, President Trump is ready to encourage American leadership in this and other emerging technologies.”

Trump’s complicated relationship with Bitcoin

Trump has a complicated relationship with crypto. While he tended to affect markets during his first spell as US president between 2017 and 2021, he never pretended to like Bitcoin.

Also read: Trump vows to end Biden’s crypto crackdown if elected

“I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air,” he tweeted in 2019. “Unregulated crypto assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity,” Trump added.

The tweet has since been deleted. Later that year, he called BTC “very dangerous.” More recently, he appears to have embraced Bitcoin.

Cryptopolitan Reporting by Jeffrey Gogo

Subjects tagged in this post: | | |

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
Uniswap
#News
3 mins read
1 hour ago

Uniswap dominates trading volume, boosted by the Ethereum ecosystem and new L2 chains like Base

America's debt problem will either boost or break crypto
#OP-ED
3 mins read
5 hours ago

America’s debt disaster will either boost or break crypto

Solana blockchain dominates DeX
#News
2 mins read
5 hours ago

Solana blockchain captures 60% of new DeX trading volume in May

#Industry Thoughts
2 mins read
7 hours ago

Bitcoin at risk of plunging to $60,000 as traders abandon it

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan