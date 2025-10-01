MAGA Winklevoss twins are risking crypto industry’s bipartisan support in Washington

The Winklevoss twins are playing with political fire. What started as a techie rebellion has become a full-blown right-wing pivot that’s cracking open the crypto industry’s carefully-built political neutrality in Washington.

Ever since Trump announced that he was pro-crypto on the campaign trail last year, the twins quickly turned MAGA. Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, known mostly for their Harvard feud with Mark Zuck, have gone all-in on Trump.

They’re now major influencers inside the GOP, pushing appointments, sabotaging nominations, and deciding what crypto’s image is gonna be on the Hill.

Tyler and Cam’s influence was on full display in July when Trump, after a private chat with the brothers, pulled his nominee for CFTC chair. The nominee, Brian Quintenz, was seen as a solid pick across party lines, but not MAGA enough for the twins. His refusal to “atone” for past regulatory action against Gemini, their crypto exchange, didn’t sit well, as Cryptopolitan widely reported.

Crypto’s bipartisan mask is slipping

Until now, the crypto world has tried to play both sides. Democrats may have hit the sector hard with regulations, but bipartisanship was always the goal. That way, no matter who controls Congress, crypto has a seat at the table.

Now the Winklevoss twins gave $1 million each in bitcoin to Trump, backed pro-Trump PACs, and steered over $5 million in donations solely to Republicans this cycle. Their new favorite toy is the Digital Freedom Fund PAC, a MAGA-friendly vehicle they’re using to bankroll Trump’s crypto agenda.

Tyler and Cam used to support Democrats, by the way, specifically in 2018 when all their political cash literally went to the left. Even in the 2024 cycle, they sprinkled donations across both parties, contributing to Fairshake, a major bipartisan crypto super PAC. Not anymore. They’ve ghosted Fairshake, even as it loads up with another $140 million for 2026, and now they’re running their own shop, picking ideological loyalty over broader coalition-building.

But I mean, the Biden administration did take a hammer to crypto. The twins’ company, Gemini, got slapped with lawsuits from the SEC and the CFTC. They paid $5 million to settle one of them. The crackdown pissed them off, and now they’re firing back, dollar by dollar. But while Trump is grinning, the rest of the industry is sweating. No one wants to be tagged a Republican project when Congress needs both sides to pass real crypto laws.

Backlash inside and outside the party

Some Republicans are thrilled. People like Sen. Cynthia Lummis have been cozying up to the Winklevoss twins, even consulting them on policy. She doesn’t hide her belief that Democrats have done little to help the crypto industry.

But not everyone’s clapping. Former Democratic Rep. Wiley Nickel called out the dangerous tilt, warning that crypto becoming a right-wing talking point is a fast track to political irrelevance.

Even within the industry, people are getting nervous. Insiders admit off-record that making crypto a GOP-only issue is a bad gamble. Once the pendulum swings back to Democrats, and it will,

the industry risks getting frozen out. Some of the same Democrats the Winklevoss brothers are ignoring are pushing to shape the next big crypto bill. Burning those bridges now could wreck everything the sector has tried to build in D.C.

Still, the twins aren’t slowing down. Trump loves them. They’re in his ear, and their checkbook’s always open. And while most of the crypto crowd is still begging for bipartisan cover, the Winklevoss brothers are writing their own playbook—and dragging the industry into the red along with them.

