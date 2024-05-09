Win $SAND and NFTs in ‘The Voice’ Experience in The Sandbox

NBC Hit Show, The Voice just launched ‘The Voice Coach Battle experience‘ in The Sandbox giving participants an exciting opportunity to win exclusive NFTs and $SAND tokens out of a prize pool of 15,000 SAND. Along with that, players from select countries can also win tickets to watch The Voice live.

What’s the impact of this collaboration between The Sandbox and The Voice?

Well, The Voice is a hit show with a large fanbase, most of which certainly isn’t well-acquainted with Web3 yet. Experiences like these in a blockchain metaverse like The Sandbox can drive a lot of visibility and attention towards Web3, and in particular, blockchain games.

Regarding this collaboration, the CEO of Virtual Band Group, Justin W. Hochberg stated, “The future of entertainment is here now with new ways to unite and delight The Voice fans globally.”

🎙️ Take your shot now joining The Voice in the metaverse.

“Coach Battle” will offer players a similar journey to real-life celebrity coaches on The Voice, starting with a blind audition. https://t.co/eqV2NzLra3 — Arthur Madrid (@arthurmadrid) May 9, 2024

At the same time, Arthur Madrid, the co-founder and CEO of The Sandbox also signaled his excitement, as he stated, “The Sandbox is a hub for creativity, discovery, and self-expression, naturally making it the perfect venue for The Voice.”

How to win NFTs and $SAND by participating in The Voice Coach Battle?

The goal of this experience is to put the players at the place of the coaches in The Voice, live. There’s a shared pool of 15,000 SAND to be distributed among the participants who complete all the quests of this experience.

Participants can also vote and predict for performers advancements in the on-going season 25 of The Voice, and if their predictions come true, they will win an exclusive The Voice NFT.

Voting for real-life The Voice performers in The Sandbox (Source: The Sandbox X account)

Those who complete the whole experience and fill out an online form will get the chance to win tickets to see The Voice live. However, this applies to select countries only.

Overall, this is a good opportunity to players, and especially the fans of voice to put their enthusiasm to good use, and win amazing rewards.

What are the requirements to earn rewards?

Firstly, you need only 18 EP to complete the event. Other than that, you need to complete all the quests in order to receive $SAND reward and the chance to win live tickets. At the same time, you will get a digital memorabilia only if you complete at least one quest. Also, it is necessary to have a KYC-verified account.